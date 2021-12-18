ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

The Worst Coffee Mistake You Should Never Make Because It Makes Weight Loss So Much Harder

By Justine Schwartz
shefinds
shefinds
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nXnPm_0dQQi6l500
Photo by Rachel Claire from Pexels

Your morning cup of coffee can provide innumerable health benefits (in addition to helping you face the day). Many of those are weight loss benefits; health experts agree that drinking coffee in the morning can aid digestion, among other things.

“It can be beneficial by providing the body with antioxidants, acting as a diuretic, and improving bowel movements in those with digestive issues,” registered dietitian Trista Best of Balance One explains.

But, just like anything you eat and drink, adding certain ingredients to your coffee can undermine its benefits. These are the coffee mistakes leading nutrition experts say you should avoid when preparing that cup of joe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rsQLz_0dQQi6l500

Using Sugar

This one seems obvious, but adding sugar to sweeten the taste of your morning coffee can slow down your weight loss efforts, Trista advises. "This is because sugar-laden coffee can increase weight gain and glucose even more by being consumed first thing in the day."

How bad is it? "Morning coffee that is filled with sugar and sweetened creamers will set the tone for cravings and food preferences for the rest of the day," she warns. "The rise in glucose first thing in the morning causes an insulin response and an inevitable crash. This cycle will lead to overeating, mostly refined carbs and sugar, irritability, and fatigue." Yikes! All of which contribute to high glucose and weight gain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ggep7_0dQQi6l500

Adding Flavored Syrup And Creamers

Even the no-sugar added ones are harmful, Dr. Amy Lee, board certified doctor in internal medicine, medical nutrition and obesity medicine and partner of Nucific, tells us.

"We are in a society where adding a bunch of stuff into your cup of joe is the normal thing to do. In my business, when we start someone on day one of the diet, we oftentimes encourage them to stop drinking their daily coffee, not because coffee hinders weight loss but because of the fact that the majority of coffee drinkers in America can ONLY drink coffee after they drench it with some form of flavored creamers or syrup," Dr. Lee explains of how difficult it can be to break these coffee habits.

Coffee creamers or syrups are typically packed with sugar and even though the calorie seems low, "it does add up when we have one, two or three cups in the morning," she warns.

The no-sugar ones some with warnings, too. " Sure, the calorie density is better, but you are also starting your day with the taste of sugar and flavor," Dr. Lee explains. "The super sweet taste can trigger the memory of craving of other foods as well," aka, it may lead to further cravings and over-eating.

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

The Everyday Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

The drink may also be protective against type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome. Drinking a pint of low-fat milk each day could help double weight loss, researchers have found. The healthy drink has been linked to halving fat and reducing the chance of type 2 diabetes. Critical nutrients in milk...
WEIGHT LOSS
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Common Supplement Can Cause Hair Loss, Joint Pain, and Fatigue

Eating a diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help fight infections and inflammation, and taking supplements to ensure you’re getting enough of the right ones can act as an extra shield of protection for your health. However, getting too much of certain vitamins and minerals can actually have a negative effect. Selenium is one of those minerals. When taken correctly, it has several benefits. But overdoing it can lead to hair loss, fatigue, and other scary symptoms.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The One Ingredient You Should Stop Putting In Your Coffee (It Causes Inflammation!)

Whether catching up with friends or just starting your day, coffee is a touchstone of most people’s everyday lives. Luckily, in its raw form, coffee can have a number of health benefits. However, the added cream, sugars, and syrups can defeat the purpose of any nutritional benefits coffee may have. Some additives may even be an irritant for common health issues, including inflammation. We asked Dr. Mark Iwanicki, ND LAc with New York Center for Innovative Medicine the best way to take your coffee so that you can maximize its benefits and minimize any negative effects.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Lee
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
shefinds

Immune-Boosting Vitamins You Should Be Taking Every Morning, According To Doctors

The time has come upon us when everyone either has the sniffles, a full blown cold, or are fighting off one of the latter. Cold and flu season has always just been par for the course, but with the added pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic, even a tickle in your throat can be a cause for concern. Now more than ever, it’s important to invest in your immune system’s function so that you can fight off illnesses before they start. This starts with eating well, exercising, and managing stress. But, supplements can be a helpful resource to make up for what you’re not getting in your diet and lifestyle. Nature Made Wellness Ambassador Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble, PhD shared with us some of her favorite vitamins for immunity support.
HEALTH
SB Nation

10 Cancer-Causing Foods You Should Never Put In Your Mouth Again

Research has shown that most cancers can be prevented. Scientists now estimate that 60 percent to 70 percent of cancers are all preventable through currently available information and simple changes in diet and lifestyle. With that encouraging statement in mind, this article addresses changes you can make in your day to day dietary lifestyle that will not only improve your health, but help you to avoid toxins that can increase your chance of cancer.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee#Weight Gain#Nutrition#Sugar#Nucific
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
Woman's World

This Common Deficiency Can Cause Brain Fog, Hair Loss, and Weight Gain

As we get older, eating a healthy diet becomes increasingly important. Certain nutrients that we can only get from food help prevent disease and keep us functioning as we age. One of those is selenium — and if you struggle with fatigue, brain fog, hair loss, and extra weight that just won’t seem to budge no matter what you do, there’s a chance that you have a selenium deficiency.
WEIGHT LOSS
HOLAUSA

5 dangerous foods your dog should never eat

We get it, sometimes you want to give your dog a treat, or maybe you just want to share some of your food with your furry friend while you are eating, however it’s important to know what foods are just not adequate or dangerous for your pet, to...
PETS
FIRST For Women

Melt 14 Pounds in a Week and Reverse Signs of Aging by Adding This Ingredient to Your Diet

One of the most popular health-food superstars of the 1950s is staging an amazing comeback among medical experts and weight-loss gurus alike. What’s so great about this oldie-but-goodie? For one thing, it’s as effective as it is simple. As Mehmet Oz, MD, host of The Dr. Oz Show, told his audience, “My Oz-approved superfood for super weight loss is so small, it’s hard to imagine it revs up weight loss in such a big way.” What’s got Dr. Oz so excited? Wheat germ! “Here’s what I love about wheat germ,” he says. “It’s easy to add to your diet and doesn’t cost very much.”
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
spring.org.uk

2 Supplements That Double Weight Loss

Taking the two supplements lead to people in the study losing more belly fat and more fat overall. Calcium supplementation combined with vitamin D can help weight loss, research finds. Taking the two supplements led to people in the study losing more belly fat and more fat overall. One study...
WEIGHT LOSS
healthcanal.com

How I Lose Weight in 14 Days with Boiled Egg Diet

Just about everyone has wanted to lose weight at some point in their life. Experts estimate that on any given day, 65% of Americans[1] are concerned with their weight — either trying to lose some or maintain their losses. With all of the different diet options to be found on...
DIETS
spring.org.uk

The Best Exercise To Lower Your Blood Pressure

The exercise that can reduce your blood pressure by 10 percent. The most effective type of exercise for lowering blood pressure is a combination of endurance exercise, like running, with lifting weights, research finds. When it comes to lowering high blood pressure, exercise is as useful as drugs. There is...
FITNESS
shefinds

Derms Agree: This Is The One Food You Should Be Eating Every Day To Stimulate Hair Growth

Hair loss can come as a result of a number of factors, from hormones to an allergic reaction to certain products, with one of the most common being vitamin deficiencies. In this way, your diet can have a much larger impact on your overall appearance than you may have initially thought, and while the foods you eat have the capacity to invoke hair loss to begin with, they can also promote new and healthier hair growth moving forward.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The One Food You Should Never Eat Before 12pm For Weight Loss, According To Dietitians

Typically, we hear a lot about foods you shouldn’t eat in the evening–particularly carbs–but health experts agree that there is one breakfast food that you should avoid earlier in the day because of its effect on your snacking habits, energy, mood and focus. Aka, if you eat these before noon, you just might blow your healthy eating habits (and productivity!) for the rest of the day.
DIETS
Viva El Birdos

Lose 12 Pounds a Week and Slash Diabetes Risk on This Blood Sugar Control Diet

If you hate small portions but would love a smaller waist, Dr. Neal Barnard has an anti-diabetes breakthrough could be your perfect diet. "We’re using food to protect and restore health — and the payoff is huge, particularly if you have or are at risk of type 2 diabetes," reveals the George Washington University researcher and world-renowned expert on plant-based eating.
DIETS
shefinds

Nutritionists Say You Should Be Eating These Protein-Rich Foods Everyday For Increased Fat Burn

Protein is one of the primary macronutrients needed within a balanced diet for weight loss, helping to boost your metabolism and naturally increase fat burn within the body. Great for fueling the muscles after a workout to improve performance over time, protein is vital for effortless weight loss as it also increases satiety, leading you to become less prone to overeating. However, there are some protein sources which are better than others when it comes to fueling fat loss, and the leaner options are often better for helping you to achieve optimal results.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

Nine best and worst types of alcohol for weight loss

Alcohol consumption can be bad for your health for a variety of reasons, which is why the recommended weekly limit for men and women is 14 units. But even if you’re drinking within the recommended threshold, some alcoholic drinks can be full of more sugar (in syrups, flavouring, mixers and the alcohol itself) making them less of a smart choice if you’re conscious about your sugar intake.
DRINKS
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
120K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy