ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Fire Destroys Rochester Home

By Kim David
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A fire has wiped out a Rochester home. The Rochester Fire Department says the fire was reported around 8:45 pm Friday at 3230 Marion Road SE in the...

y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Y-105FM

Three-Vehicle Crash North Of Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash north of Rochester Tuesday. The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 247 around 6:00 am. The State Patrol says a pickup truck was driving west on Highway 247 when it collided with...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Perennial Rochester Criminal Arrested Again

Rochester, MN - A local man described by authorities as a perennial criminal is in trouble again. Rochester police arrested 28-year-old Matthew Tlougan early Monday after finding him inside a house that was being renovated. The house is located in the 10 block of 7th Ave SE and its owners...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Rochester Man Refuses To Be Robbed – At Gunpoint

Moilanen says after the victim refused, the man got into a nearby car and it drove off. The victim said there were three other people in the car, described as a white Chevy Cruze or Malibu model. The man with the gun was described as a light-skinned black man about 6 feet tall with a skinny build.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Accidents
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Y-105FM

Rochester Man Attacked and Knocked Unconscious

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are investigating an assault that apparently left the victim unconscious with an injury to his lower jaw. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the incident was reported just before 6 PM on Friday and actually occurred around 7 AM the same day. The victim, a 23-year-old man, told investigators his assailants were three white males who approached him from behind while he was walking along Valleyhigh Drive Northwest near the Post Office and knocked him unconscious.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Reported Scams Targeting the Elderly Have Spiked in Southeast Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Attempts of scams have increased rapidly in southeast Minnesota, with the elderly being targeted the most. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said they have received many reports of elderly citizens being scammed out of large amounts of money, including a man that sent a woman about $350,000 that he met on Match.com.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Rochester Woman Sentenced For Arson and Vehicle Theft

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman has been sentenced to five years supervised probation for an arson conviction. 36-year-old Angela Spears entered a guilty plea to a second-degree arson charge in October. She also pleaded guilty to a felony vehicle theft charge, which also resulted in a sentence of five years on probation to be served concurrently with the sentence in the arson case.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Home Park#Accident
Y-105FM

Rochester Police and Schools Team Up to Brighten the Holidays for Students

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department and Rochester Public Schools collaborated to brighten the holidays for students at Middle School Right Fit. Utilizing Target's Heroes and Helpers programs, the school's 19 students received $100 to spend on gifts for themselves and their loved ones. The students shopped through Target.com and then officers picked up the purchases.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Winona Man Sentence For Shooting Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Winona man has been ordered to prison for his involvement in a shooting in Rochester last year. Dashaun Pittman, who will work his 24th birthday tomorrow behind bars, was sentenced today to five years in prison for his conviction on a felony charge for illegal possession of a firearm or ammunition. He entered into a plea agreement in August that resulted in the dismissal of a second-degree assault charge.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Two Men Hit By Semi-Truck In Northwest Minnesota

Alexandria, MN (KROC AM News) - It was a very close call for two men who stopped to change a tire Monday in northwest Minnesota. They were hit by a semi-truck. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened around 2:30 pm on westbound I-94 near Alexandria. According to the...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Y-105FM

Four More Tornadoes Confirmed in Southeastern Minnesota

La Crosse, MN (KROC-AM News) - Prior to last Wednesday, there had never been a tornado in Minnesota's recorded history during the month of December. As of today, the National Weather Service has confirmed 13 tornadoes from the historic Derecho storm that raced across the state Wednesday evening. Four tornadoes...
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Two More Tornadoes Added to Confirmed List in SE Minnesota

La Crosse, MN (KROC-AM News) - The National Weather Service added a couple more tornadoes to the list over the weekend and has now confirmed nine tornadoes hit parts of southern Minnesota last Wednesday. The most recent additions to the list of confirmed twisters were in northeastern Mower and northwestern...
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Is There Even a Chance For a White Christmas in Minnesota This Year?

We're under a week until Santa heads out and our snow is pretty much gone, so is there even a chance of a White Christmas in southeast Minnesota this year?. It was just a little over a week ago, back on Friday, December 10th, when Old Man Winter made his first appearance here in Minnesota, dumping between 6 and 12 inches of the white stuff over southeast Minnesota (with MUCH more snow in parts of the southeast Twin Cities metro area.)
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Duluth Just Posted the Most Bizarre Volunteer Job

I'm pretty sure every part of Minnesota (or Minne-snow-ta) has seen snow by now this winter. The northern part of the state has already gotten quite a bit this season and because of that Duluth, Minnesota is looking for volunteers for a bizarre-sounding job. Duluth is looking for volunteer snow...
DULUTH, MN
Y-105FM

Rochester Woman Was Victim Of Wednesday’s Chain-Reaction Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol has released the names of those involved in the deadly chain-reaction multi-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday north of Rochester. A Rochester woman was killed in the wreck. The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Bonita Sawyer. She was a passenger...
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Mystery Solved: Why Rochester Puts Bags On Fire Hydrants

Today on Spotted in Rochester, I found a post from Gabbi Morse that intrigued me. She shared pictures like the one above, where fire hydrants were covered in plastic. I had a few guesses in my head, and without revealing the 12-year-old me guesses, I'll say my adult guesses were along the same lines...protection. But why? Doesn't the paint and design protect them?
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Rochester Man Killed By Tree During Wednesday’s Storm

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man was killed during the storm that hit the city Wednesday evening and his death is being called “weather-related.”. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Lee Rossman says the victim was hit by a section of a tree that snapped and landed on him and his truck.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Stewartville Hoping For the Return of Electricity Friday Afternoon

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News) - While most of the significant power outages caused by Wednesday night's storms in southeastern Minnesota have been resolved, more than a thousand homes and businesses are still without power this morning. At last report, just over 1200 customers of People's Energy Cooperative in and around...
STEWARTVILLE, MN
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy