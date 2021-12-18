ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate wraps for the year, punting Build Back Better, voting rights

By Jordain Carney
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mk8nX_0dQQhcgl00

The Senate wrapped up its work for the year, with Democrats punting work on Build Back Better and a debate over changing the rules into 2022.

The Senate adjourned for the year early Saturday morning after a marathon of votes that lasted throughout the day Friday, into a rare all-night session and threatened to drag into next week without an agreement.

The Senate will now return to Washington on Jan. 3, absent seconds-long, constitutionally mandated sessions over the holidays where no votes will occur and only one senator will be present.

As part of the deal, the Senate confirmed roughly 50 nominees during the lengthy session that started on Friday and wrapped in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday morning, including long-stalled ambassadors and several district court judges.

But leaving for the holidays officially punts both President Biden ’s climate and social spending legislation and voting rights legislation, which would require a change in the Senate rules, into next year.

Democrats haven’t said when they could pick back up either, though the White House has indicated that Biden wants to see the spending bill move in January, and senators view the formal start of the 2022 election cycle as an informal deadline for passing voting rights legislation.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) has vowed for weeks that the Senate would pass Biden’s Build Back Better legislation by Christmas, an ambitious timeline given divisions within his own caucus and ongoing conversations with the Senate parliamentarian about the details of the bill.

But Schumer acknowledged on Friday that the Senate was unlikely to meet that timeline.

“Senate Democrats are working to pass Build Back Better and send it to the president’s desk as soon as possible,” Schumer said.

“The president requested more time to continue his negotiations, and so we will keep working with him hand in hand to bring this bill over the finish line and deliver on these much-needed provisions,” he added.

Biden released a statement this week acknowledging that he was still negotiating with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a key vote, who the president said, “reiterated his support for Build Back Better funding at the level of the framework plan I announced in September.” The president released a framework for a $1.75 trillion bill, but the price tag went into flux as House Democrats made changes.

“I believe that we will bridge our differences. ... My team and I are having ongoing discussions with Senator Manchin; that work will continue next week,” he said.

Some members of Schumer’s caucus had wanted him to bring the Build Back Better legislation to the floor even without knowing if Manchin or Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) would help start debate.

Because all 50 Democratic senators are needed to both start debate and pass the bill, if either of them had voted no, it would have marked a painful setback for the spending legislation.

“We need to get this done. We have talked. We have talked. We have talked. It is time to put it on the floor and vote,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

But Biden’s statement helped give Democrats cover to delay the bill until they have Manchin on board. In addition to needing to lock down support within their entire caucus, senators are still in talks with Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough to determine if key provisions of their bill comply with budget rules that govern what can be included under reconciliation, the process Democrats are using to sidestep the filibuster.

“We’re getting ready to continue to make progress on working with the parliamentarian. What we’ve got coming up is the bipartisan presentation,” said Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), who chairs the Senate Finance Committee.

In addition to continuing talks over the break on Biden’s spending bill, Democrats are expected to keep talking among themselves about how to change the Senate’s rules with an eye toward passing voting rights legislation.

Changing the Senate’s rules and passing voting legislation are linked in the minds of many Democrats because Republicans have used the 60-vote legislative filibuster to block several voting and election bills.

Though Democrats have been having behind-the-scenes talks on voting rights legislation for months, those hit new urgency this week as they weighed trying to pivot amid serious roadblocks on Biden’s spending bill.

But Democrats don’t yet have the votes within their caucus to change the rules. Both Sinema and Manchin are supportive of the 60-vote filibuster.

But rules reform supporters feel like they are making progress. More Democratic senators came out in support this week of changing the 60-vote hurdle currently needed for most legislation to advance through the Senate.

Democrats huddled before they left town with Marty Paone, a former secretary of the Democratic conference and parliamentary expert, who walked them through the history of rules changes and fielded questions.

“It was a discussion where every senator who was there got to ask historical questions that they had about the way the Senate operated, not just about the filibuster ... because we're looking at reforms to restore the Senate,” said Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), who has been helping lead the filibuster talks.

Comments / 10

Related
Fox News

Growing number of Republican lawmakers beckon Manchin to switch parties: ‘We’d welcome him’

A growing roster of Republican lawmakers are encouraging Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to consider crossing the aisle permanently to join the GOP. Some left-wing Democrats are imploring the moderate Manchin to leave the party following his opposition to President Biden's $1.8 trillion Build Back Better spending package, but the senator has not publicly expressed an intention of defecting.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

Biden Won Big With a Bad Hand

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia is taking heat for sinking, at least for the moment, the Biden administration’s Build Back Better Act. But before pointing fingers, Democrats should use those fingers to count votes. The past may cast some light on the politics of narrow majorities. Republicans had...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
wchstv.com

West Virginians react to Manchin's opposition to Build Back Better

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is at the center of political attention after voicing his opposition to the Biden administration's Build Back Better plan. The Build Back Better Act has many provisions, including free preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, up to a $3,600 per family...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Leader McConnell (R-KY) Reacts To Manchin’s Decision To Not Support Build Back Better, ‘Exactly What The Country Needed’

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined the Guy Benson Show to exclusively react to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s decision to not support President Biden’s build-back better spending bill. McConnell also weighed in on former President Trump’s criticism of him and how he thinks the 2022 midterm elections are shaping up.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Tim Kaine
POLITICO

His blistering statement aside, Joe Manchin and other Dems were pretty darn close on climate change provisions. It may keep dragging the bill toward the finish line.

Half a trillion dollars in climate investments would be a BFD, folks. What's happening: Despite his Sunday statement savaging the social spending bill's clean energy language, Democrats and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) were quite close to agreement on that title, according to public and private statements from those involved in the talks. Consider these:
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Voting Rights#Senate Finance Committee#The White House
Kansas City Star

Mad at Manchin? Kansas’ and Missouri’s senators vote against the people all the time

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is catching all the heat for refusing to support the Biden administration’s signature policy legislation, the Build Back Better plan. But let’s not give him all the blame for trampling on an agenda that would benefit women and children, families, poor people and this suffering planet. After all, Republicans here in Missouri and Kansas also have failed to stand up for what would help most of us.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
The Hill

The Hill

417K+
Followers
50K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy