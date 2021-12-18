ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Fire Destroys Rochester Home

By Kim David
1520 The Ticket
1520 The Ticket
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A fire has wiped out a Rochester home. The Rochester Fire Department says the fire was reported around 8:45 pm Friday at 3230 Marion Road SE in the...

1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Related
1520 The Ticket

Three-Vehicle Crash North Of Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash north of Rochester Tuesday. The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 247 around 6:00 am. The State Patrol says a pickup truck was driving west on Highway 247 when it collided with...
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Man Refuses To Be Robbed – At Gunpoint

Moilanen says after the victim refused, the man got into a nearby car and it drove off. The victim said there were three other people in the car, described as a white Chevy Cruze or Malibu model. The man with the gun was described as a light-skinned black man about 6 feet tall with a skinny build.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Accidents
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Woman Sentenced For Arson and Vehicle Theft

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman has been sentenced to five years supervised probation for an arson conviction. 36-year-old Angela Spears entered a guilty plea to a second-degree arson charge in October. She also pleaded guilty to a felony vehicle theft charge, which also resulted in a sentence of five years on probation to be served concurrently with the sentence in the arson case.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Police and Schools Team Up to Brighten the Holidays for Students

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department and Rochester Public Schools collaborated to brighten the holidays for students at Middle School Right Fit. Utilizing Target's Heroes and Helpers programs, the school's 19 students received $100 to spend on gifts for themselves and their loved ones. The students shopped through Target.com and then officers picked up the purchases.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Winona Man Sentence For Shooting Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Winona man has been ordered to prison for his involvement in a shooting in Rochester last year. Dashaun Pittman, who will work his 24th birthday tomorrow behind bars, was sentenced today to five years in prison for his conviction on a felony charge for illegal possession of a firearm or ammunition. He entered into a plea agreement in August that resulted in the dismissal of a second-degree assault charge.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Home Park#Accident
1520 The Ticket

Four More Tornadoes Confirmed in Southeastern Minnesota

La Crosse, MN (KROC-AM News) - Prior to last Wednesday, there had never been a tornado in Minnesota's recorded history during the month of December. As of today, the National Weather Service has confirmed 13 tornadoes from the historic Derecho storm that raced across the state Wednesday evening. Four tornadoes...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1520 The Ticket

Mystery Solved: Why Rochester Puts Bags On Fire Hydrants

Today on Spotted in Rochester, I found a post from Gabbi Morse that intrigued me. She shared pictures like the one above, where fire hydrants were covered in plastic. I had a few guesses in my head, and without revealing the 12-year-old me guesses, I'll say my adult guesses were along the same lines...protection. But why? Doesn't the paint and design protect them?
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Man Killed By Tree During Wednesday’s Storm

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man was killed during the storm that hit the city Wednesday evening and his death is being called “weather-related.”. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Lee Rossman says the victim was hit by a section of a tree that snapped and landed on him and his truck.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Two Women Injured in Collision Near Pine Island

Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two women were transported to St. Mary's hospital yesterday with injuries suffered in a traffic crash several miles west of Pine Island. The State Patrol says the crash was reported just after 4:30 PM along Highway 57 at the intersection with Goodhue County Road. Officials reported that 25-year-old Savanna Smith of Kenyon was driving west on a County Road when her SUV collided with a car traveling south on Highway 57. The other driver was identified as 35-year-old Stefani Jones of Madison Wisconsin.
PINE ISLAND, MN
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
824
Followers
2K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy