Virginia State

‘Shopping cart killer’ arrested in Virginia

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 4 days ago

WSET

Baby left in shopping cart at Walmart; Woman arrested

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBMA) - A baby was left in a shopping cart at a Walmart in Alabama Thursday night and the woman responsible for the child has been arrested. 37-year-old Melissa Smith is facing drug charges, but she is not the mother of the child. According to the Northport Police...
NORTHPORT, AL
wfxrtv.com

Virginia mom upset: Son still serving time for armed robbery while Gov. Northam pardons a convicted killer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The uproar over Gov. Ralph Northam’s recent decision to pardon a Colonial Heights woman convicted of murder continues. A Virginia mother told WFXR’s sister station, WRIC, that the pardon system makes no sense and she wants officials to be held accountable. Her frustration comes after her son, who is behind bars for a lesser crime, was denied a conditional pardon.
VIRGINIA STATE
WNCT

Reward offered after two albino deer killed in Virginia

STUART, Va. (AP) — An albino deer and her fawn were shot and killed illegally in a Virginia county, and the sheriff is offering a reward for information leading to whomever is responsible. “We get an albino deer once in a while in Patrick County,” game warden Dale Owens told the Martinsville Bulletin. “But never have […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Virginia man dead after shooting at deputies during chase: Police

CULPEPER, Va. (AP) — Police say a man accused of shooting at sheriff’s deputies and other cars during a chase in Virginia died after his vehicle crashed into an embankment. Virginia State Police say 21-year-old Jeremy Yates, of Culpeper, died at the scene of Friday night’s crash on...
VIRGINIA STATE
Insider

Daunte Wright's former teacher said ex-police officer Kim Potter was 'so brash and brazen that she murdered a Black man with no thought' ahead of manslaughter trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter's manslaughter trial in the death of Daunte Wright begins Tuesday with jury selection. Wright's former teacher, Courtney Ross, said Potter "murdered a Black man with no thought." Ross was the girlfriend of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed during an arrest in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Recorddelta

Visiting woman jailed following Walmart shoplifting

BUCKHANNON — One Beverly resident is behind bars at Tygart Valley Regional Jail (TVRJ) after an incident that occurred in the Buckhannon Walmart Supercenter on Friday, December 10. Tiffany Dawn Daniels, 33 of Beverly, West Virginia was arrested following an alleged shoplifting that took place at Walmart located at...
BUCKHANNON, WV
wcti12.com

Woman, 19, accused of cashing fake payroll checks had 35 such checks in car when arrested

WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — A Beaufort County woman was jailed after investigators said she cashed several fake payroll checks at a local store in less than a week. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Investigators have charged Tahjena Assing, 19, with nine combined felony counts of forgery of an instrument, uttering a forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretense.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC

