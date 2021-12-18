ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Yellowstone’ Origin Story ‘1883,’ Paul Rudd Joins ‘SNL’ Five-Timers Club, ‘Claws’ Final Season, Holiday Toons on Fox

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
thesalemnewsonline.com
 4 days ago

The Yellowstone prequel 1883 takes us to the truly Wild West....

www.thesalemnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Saturday Night Live: Tom Hanks, Tina Fey and Steve Martin Make Surprise Appearances to Welcome Paul Rudd to Five Timers Club

Paul Rudd and his friends are making the best out of a weird time at 30 Rock. Rudd had been working at Studio 8H all week toward his fifth hosting spot on Saturday Night Live. Then fast forward to Saturday, and the proverbial stuff hit the fan—a handful of cast and crew members to the live sketch comedy reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The dominoes quickly started to fall, and some insiders quickly began speculating if Lorne Michaels and company would pull the plug on the show's last live episode of the year.
TV & VIDEOS
US Magazine

Paul Rudd Joins SNL’s Five-Timers Club Amid Downsized Show With Tom Hanks, Tina Fey and Kenan Thompson

Welcome to the club! Paul Rudd’s hosting appearance during Saturday Night Live’s final episode of the year also earned him entrance to the elite Five-Timers Club. While the Saturday, December 18, episode of the NBC variety series looked different compared to holiday iterations past, 52-year-old Rudd was still able to wear the special Five-Timers jacket like many club members before him.
CELEBRITIES
Paul Rudd
KTVB

Paul Rudd Jokes About Joining the 'Five-Timers Club' in New 'SNL' Promo

Paul Rudd's joining elite company at Saturday Night Live, but that's not stopping him from cracking a joke, even if it comes at his expense. The Ghostbusters: Afterlife star appeared alongside musical guest Charli XCX and SNL cast member Ego Nwodim in a promo for the upcoming show, which closes out the 47th season. In the clip, Nwodim congratulated Rudd for joining the "Five-Timers Club." Rudd thanks Nwodim, prompting the English singer/songwriter to ask, "Oh, this is your fifth time hosting?"
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Paul Rudd Hosts SNL, Lori Loughlin's Comeback and More

On TV this Saturday: Paul Rudd is inducted into SNL‘s Five Timers’ Club, Lori Loughlin returns to the When Calls the Heart universe, and Chad Michael Murray gets bitten by the holiday love bug. Here are eight programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. Hallmark...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

A Taxonomy of SNL's Five-Timer's Club

This weekend marks another milestone moment for Saturday Night Live as Paul Rudd returns to host. He's hosted four times before, and if you know how to add small numbers, you know what that means: Paul Rudd is officially joining SNL's Five-Timers Club. What began in 1990 as a monologue...
TV & VIDEOS
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Letterkenny’ Trailer, Disney+ Coming in 2022, Paul Rudd Hosts ‘SNL’, ‘Better Things’ Final Season Date, Mitchell Edwards Joins ‘All American: Homecoming’, ‘Head of the Class’ Canceled, and More!

Season ten of Hulu’s Letterkenny is set to premiere December 26. The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players, who are constantly feuding with each other over seemingly trivial matters that often end with someone getting their ass kicked. In season 10, McMurray and Wayne do some dickering, the Hicks attend a sausage party, the Hockey Players and Skids have a video game battle, the men of Letterkenny receive head-to-toe physicals…and that’s just for starters, buddy.
NFL
fox40jackson.com

'SNL': Paul Rudd joined by Tom Hanks, Tina Fey as COVID forces scaled-down show

“Saturday Night Live” became the latest casualty of the coronavirus and its highly contagious omicron variant this weekend, following the Radio City Rockettes and several Broadway shows in scaling back or shutting down completely in New York City,. While the last new “SNL” episode of 2021 wasn’t completely canceled,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wjtn.com

Tom Hanks, Tina Fey join Paul Rudd for audience-free 'SNL' Christmas show

COVID-19 struck Saturday Night Live once again over the weekend, when numerous cast members tested positive for the virus, leaving producer Lorne Michaels and his staff to quickly cobble together a show using a combination of pre-taped sketches and highlights from previous Christmas shows. The show was forced to go...
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Paul Rudd Hosted SNL Without An Audience Or Cast, And It Was A Weird Watch

In a sudden turn of events, the Dec. 18 episode of Saturday Night Live was, well, not performed in front of a live studio audience. The episode was scheduled to be the show’s holiday special featuring a very important celebrity host, Paul Rudd. However, due to a sudden breakout of the omicron variant in New York City, the cast and crew made the decision to put everyone’s health first and did not have an audience or musical guest. The hosting gig marked Rudd’s fifth time hosting the comedy show, which very few celebrities have the honor of saying. As special as the occasion was, the show was unprecedented and these tweets about SNL’s no-audience Christmas show with Paul Rudd try to make the best out of an unfortunate situation.
TV & VIDEOS
New Jersey 101.5

NJ’s Paul Rudd plays to empty ‘SNL‘ audience

Covid-19 is really ruining everything. Paul Rudd who was born in Passaic and spent most of his childhood in New Jersey had a great honor and a great disappointment Saturday night. He had been selected for a fifth time to host “SNL,” a pretty elite achievement. Only 21 others are members of the 5 Timers Club (people who hosted at least five times) with the king being Alec Baldwin with 17 under his belt. Others include Tina Fey, Steve Martin, Jonah Hill and Justin Timberlake just to name a few.
PUBLIC HEALTH

