ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Systems Support Services Scheduled Maintenance - USG Identity Proxy

usg.edu
 5 days ago

In progress Scheduled maintenance is currently in progress. We will provide updates as necessary. Systems Support...

status.usg.edu

Comments / 0

Related
foodmanufacturing.com

7 Services to Help Implement Predictive Maintenance

There are multiple factors in a successful digital transformation journey using the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), including developing a comprehensive roadmap. Organizations can’t always see the roadblocks, and as a result, opportunities to implement predictive maintenance strategies and improve overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) and reliability stall. However, partnering...
TECHNOLOGY
CBS Miami

Memorial Healthcare Revises Visitor Policy Due To Surge In COVID-19 Cases, Increase In Positivity Rate

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Due to the increase in COVID-19 case count and positivity rate in South Florida, Memorial Healthcare System has revised its visitor policy. The healthcare provider said they are taking “precautionary steps to preserve the well-being of our patients, staff, and physicians by restricting its visitation policy to prevent unnecessary exposure.” Under the updated policy, there is no visitation for patients who test positive or negative for those who are being treated in the hospital, in the intensive care unit, outpatients, emergency room, and hospitalized for behavioral health. For those hospitalized for end of life, one visitor is allowed...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sss#Idp
case.edu

EMS Spartan Reservation System to undergo maintenance

Due to scheduled maintenance, the EMS Spartan Reservation System will be unavailable from today (Dec. 15) at 10 p.m. through Thursday, Dec. 16, at 4 a.m. Campus users will be unable to book a room or workspace for a brief window during this time. For assistance with any technology product...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

VyStar Credit Union Selects Black Knight’s Empower And MSP Systems To Support End-to-End Member Experiences Across Origination And Servicing

VyStar Credit Union will also use multiple other Black Knight solutions, including end-to-end digital capabilities with Borrower Digital and Servicing Digital, Loss Mitigation and the Actionable Intelligence Platform. Black Knight’s innovative, integrated solutions will be used across the mortgage life cycle to help VyStar Credit Union gain efficiencies, mitigate risk...
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
usg.edu

GeorgiaBEST Banner Managed Services Issue Reported - Gordon State College

Information technology (ITS) is currently investigating reports of issues with Gordon State College's Banner Managed Services. Affected users may be experiencing issues with being stuck in a login loop. Additional information will be posted here when the issues are confirmed. Posted Dec 16, 2021 - 13:28 EST. This incident affected:...
ATLANTA, GA
ExecutiveBiz

DHS Soliciting Identity Enrollment, Credential Management Systems

The Department of Homeland Security is seeking offers for identity enrollment and credential management platforms to support its identity management system technology refresh project. According to a request for proposals posted Friday on SAM.gov, DHS is interested in commercial-off-the-shelf software that complies with the Homeland Security Presidential Directive 12, which...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

One of the biggest proxy service providers just launched a VPN

The web data platform and proxy service Bright Data (formerly Luminati) has announced the release of its new completely free VPN service. BrightVPN aims to disrupt the traditional VPN market by offering the same features as paid, subscription-based VPNs while remaining 100 percent free to its users. Also, unlike traditional...
TECHNOLOGY
biometricupdate.com

Aware acquires Fortress Identity for cloud biometrics and financial services tools

Aware is adding technical capabilities around biometric onboarding, know your customer (KYC) checks and authentication, and expanding its presence in the financial services market with the acquisition of Fortress Identity, capping a dramatic year of consolidation and investments for scaling biometrics providers. The deal expands Aware’s cloud-based identity proofing offerings,...
BUSINESS
usg.edu

Emergency Maintenance - OneUSG Connect Careers, Employee Self-Service & Manager Self-Service Application

Earlier this morning, we communicated that OneUSG Careers, Employee and Manager Self Service was taken offline yesterday, Tuesday, December 14, 2021 beginning at 11:30 a.m. to protect the community from a potential malicious vulnerability. The system is now accessible to all public-facing OneUSG Careers, Employee Self-Service, Manager Self-Service applications. We...
ATLANTA, GA
Lantern

USG mid-year policy breakdown: Student dining service workers receive 50 cent raise, recommendations for mental health offerings and discrimination reporting

As concerns of safety, COVID-19 and mental health continue to spread across campus, Jacob Chang, president of the undergraduate student government, said the organization is collaborating with university departments to discuss the needs of students and influence change. The Lantern sat down with Chang and Anna Valerius, vice president of...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy