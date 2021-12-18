Systems Support Services Scheduled Maintenance - USG Identity Proxy

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Due to the increase in COVID-19 case count and positivity rate in South Florida, Memorial Healthcare System has revised its visitor policy. The healthcare provider said they are taking “precautionary steps to preserve the well-being of our patients, staff, and physicians by restricting its visitation policy to prevent unnecessary exposure.” Under the updated policy, there is no visitation for patients who test positive or negative for those who are being treated in the hospital, in the intensive care unit, outpatients, emergency room, and hospitalized for behavioral health. For those hospitalized for end of life, one visitor is allowed...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO