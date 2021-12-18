ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Buy This Stock Before It Pops

By James Brumley
Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Boston Beer have fallen dramatically since growth in the hard seltzer category slowed down. Too many brewers ramped up production and launched too many new products at the same time. Boston Beer investors pushed shares too high on high hopes for hard seltzer, and have now dragged...

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Buy This Dividend Stock Today and Relax

Dividend stocks can outperform the broader market while having less volatility. United Bankshares is one dividend stock that flies under the radar. It has yielded investors an average dividend of 4% over a 30-year period. Dividend stocks can be a great source of income for retirees. However, all investors should...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Insiders Are Buying the Dip in Tech Stocks in Bulk. Why?

One of my favorite stock market indicators is insider buying. As legendary investor Peter Lynch once said: “Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.”. And those insiders know more about their business, its...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Topo Chico#Brewers#Boston Beer#Sam
Motley Fool

2 Game-Changing Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Marvell Technology is reporting robust demand for its chips in the data center and automotive markets. Halozyme's ENHANZE drug delivery platform has significant growth prospects in the coming years. The U.S. equity market breathed a sigh of relief on Dec. 16 after the U.S. Federal Reserve disclosed its plans for...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
US News and World Report

8 Best Real Estate Stocks to Buy

Real estate stocks could outperform in a stagflationary environment. Persistently elevated inflation and slowing economic growth have investors concerned about 1970s-era stagflation returning in 2022. The last time stagflation was a problem, real estate was a top-performing sector in the market. Bank of America recommends real estate investors focus on high-quality real estate investment trusts, or REITs, that have pricing power, strong and flexible balance sheets and inflation-protected cash flow. High-quality REITs also typically have clear, multiyear earnings visibility driven by secular growth trends, and they consistently beat earnings expectations and raise guidance. Here are Bank of America analyst Jeffrey Spector's eight best real estate stocks to buy for 2022.
BUSINESS
InvestorPlace

3 Santa Claus Rally Stocks to Buy

With Christmas around the corner, talk of the Santa Claus rally is making the rounds. The seasonal pattern covers the last five trading sessions of the year and the first two of the New Year. According to the Stock Traders Almanac, equities historically have a strong tailwind over these seven days. So today, I want to share three stocks to buy if you’re willing to wager old Saint Nick delivers again for 2021.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

The Fed Just Gave These 3 Stocks a Boost

First Citizens Bancshares got approval from the Fed to acquire CIT Group. The deal was supposed to have closed in the first half of 2021. Webster Financial Corp. received approval to acquire Sterling Bancorp. WSFS Financial Corp. received approval to acquire Bryn Mawr Bank. At the end of the day...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Nvidia's products have found multiple use cases outside their core purpose. Simulations powered by ANSYS give engineers valuable insights during product development. Match Group dominates the online dating space, an increasingly popular way to meet a significant other. With so many investment opportunities available, investing in category leaders is a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Carnival Stock Popped Again Today

Shares of cruise line operator Carnival (NYSE:CCL) jumped again in early Wednesday trading after positive news emerged on the risks posed by COVID-19's omicron variant. As of 10:50 a.m. ET today, Carnival stock was up 2.2%. So what. CNBC reported this morning that there are "glimmers of hope" surrounding omicron....
MARKETS
Motley Fool

1 Great Stock to Own Whether the Stock Market Goes Up or Down

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) is widely considered to be one of the most recession-resistant stocks in the market, and for good reason. Most of its subsidiaries are designed to produce strong cash flows no matter what the economy does, and the giant conglomerate's diversification largely insulates it from sector-specific headwinds. In this Fool Live clip, recorded on Dec. 6, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, Toby Bordelon, and Danny Vena discuss how Berkshire Hathaway's model should allow it to perform well no matter what's going on in the economy or stock market.
STOCKS
Benzinga

iClick Shares Pop On $20M Stock Buyback Program

IClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ICLK) board approved a share repurchase program of up to $20 million from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022. iClick is an enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions. iClick held $96.7 million in...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy