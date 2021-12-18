ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Redfin Worth a Closer Look Right Now?

By Matthew Frankel, CFP® and Jason Hall
Cover picture for the articleRedfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) has grown impressively in recent years by leveraging technology and charging far lower selling commissions than its competitors. However, the stock has taken a beating in recent months, along with many other growth-focused companies. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Nov. 19, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel and...

Motley Fool

1 Under-the-Radar Stock to Buy for 2022

The most recent quarter showed Fortinet's sales growth trend continuing. With expenses decreasing and a strong balance sheet, Fortinet is set for the future. The company's valuation is reasonable when compared to others in the space. For investors interested in the cybersecurity space, there is no shortage of options. Well-known...
Woonsocket Call

Are These Top Penny Stocks Worth Buying Right Now?

3 Top Penny Stocks That Could Be Worth Looking Into in 2022. As we end a bullish trading day for penny stocks and blue chips, investors remain excited about the future. While it is difficult to tell what the next few months will look like for penny stocks, there is a lot of positivity surrounding the stock market right now.
Motley Fool

1 Great Stock to Own Whether the Stock Market Goes Up or Down

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) is widely considered to be one of the most recession-resistant stocks in the market, and for good reason. Most of its subsidiaries are designed to produce strong cash flows no matter what the economy does, and the giant conglomerate's diversification largely insulates it from sector-specific headwinds. In this Fool Live clip, recorded on Dec. 6, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, Toby Bordelon, and Danny Vena discuss how Berkshire Hathaway's model should allow it to perform well no matter what's going on in the economy or stock market.
Motley Fool

2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Bargains can still be found, even with the broader market near an all-time high. It's going to be another banner year for the stock market, with about two weeks left in the calendar year and the S&P 500 posting gains of over 25%. That's more than double the historical average for the benchmark index.
Motley Fool

3 Revolutionary Stocks to Invest $500 In Right Now

Great deals can still be found, even with the broader market near a record high. Buying game-changing stocks gives investors a good chance to compound their wealth over the long term. In 11 days, Wall Street will turn the page on what looks to be another stellar year. Through Dec....
GlobeSt.com

This is What DE&I Looks Like in CRE Right Now

The first global benchmark of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) metrics for commercial real estate shows that there is a clear mandate and momentum for DEI to be a priority, with 92% of firms adopting a DEI program or initiatives to improve DEI in the workplace. The Global Real Estate...
Motley Fool

5 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for 2022

Today, I provide five growth stocks that I think will perform well in 2022 and beyond. These stock picks cover enormous secular growth trends that should flourish over the long term. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is the first stock on the list. It's easy to see why some investors would shy away...
Motley Fool

5 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

These companies all generate growing streams of relatively steady cash flow. That gives them money to pay growing dividends. This steady growth should enable these stocks to produce attractive total returns with less volatility. The stock market has been a bit more volatile than usual lately. Several factors have made...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks Trading at a Discount Right Now: These Investors Are Still Skeptical About Buying

While no one likes to see their portfolio plunge during a rough period in the market, one upside of the recent extreme stock market volatility is that there are plenty of top stocks trading at discounts. But, just because a stock is trading at a discount doesn't mean you should jump to buy it, either. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Dec. 3, Fool contributors Toby Bordelon, Rachel Warren, and Jose Najarro share three stocks that are trading down right now -- and potentially with good reason.
Motley Fool

Is Airbnb Overpriced Right Now?

If you've been tracking Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) stock in recent months, you might be wondering, is its near-term business growth baked into its current valuation, or does the stock have plenty of runway left? In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Dec. 1, Fool contributor Rachel Warren shares her thoughts with fellow contributor Brian Withers.
Forbes

A Closer Look At Tesla’s Leasing Business

Leasing could represent a large and lucrative opportunity for electric vehicle behemoth Tesla in the long run. Leases are quite attractive to customers, as they help to bring down monthly payments compared to a loan, besides giving them more flexibility to trade up vehicles. Moreover, Tesla’s electric vehicles may be much more suitable for leasing compared to gasoline vehicles, since they see less wear and tear and maintenance, and typically see lower depreciation and better residual values. Despite the advantages, just about 7% of all Teslas delivered in Q3 2021 were leased, compared to an average of over 25% of all new U.S. vehicles which are bought on lease. For an overview of Tesla’s leasing business and how it impacts its finances, see our analysis on How Tesla’s Expanding Leasing Business Reflects On Its Financials. Parts of the analysis are summarized below.
Motley Fool

Is It Too Late to Buy Shiba Inu?

Shiba Inu has skyrocketed this year -- becoming the 13th biggest cryptocurrency by market value. Investors can hold Shiba Inu as an investment or use it as a payment method. At the same time, rivals continue to innovate and enter the market. Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) has been one of 2021's...
