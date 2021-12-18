Is Redfin Worth a Closer Look Right Now?

Leasing could represent a large and lucrative opportunity for electric vehicle behemoth Tesla in the long run. Leases are quite attractive to customers, as they help to bring down monthly payments compared to a loan, besides giving them more flexibility to trade up vehicles. Moreover, Tesla’s electric vehicles may be much more suitable for leasing compared to gasoline vehicles, since they see less wear and tear and maintenance, and typically see lower depreciation and better residual values. Despite the advantages, just about 7% of all Teslas delivered in Q3 2021 were leased, compared to an average of over 25% of all new U.S. vehicles which are bought on lease. For an overview of Tesla’s leasing business and how it impacts its finances, see our analysis on How Tesla’s Expanding Leasing Business Reflects On Its Financials. Parts of the analysis are summarized below.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO