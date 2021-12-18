ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

As Boulder mourns unhoused dead, community awaits answers on final days of mother and baby

By Shay Castle
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cTEpk_0dQQfgrZ00

Jessica Aldama will be remembered.

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, Americans will mourn en masse the thousands of deaths in which homelessness played a part this past year. It is National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day . In cities across the country, a list of names will be read before the longest night of the year settles onto the streets.

Aldama’s name will be on one such list. She was found dead Oct. 11 by Boulder police officers along with her newborn daughter, who family and friends said she also planned to name Jessica.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

A memorial was held for Aldama, 33, and baby Jessica when the news of their deaths were still fresh in the community. Much that was unknown then remains unanswered today, as Boulder officials have declined to release more details until an autopsy is released.

That could come in January, according to a city spokesperson and information previously provided by the Boulder County coroner’s office.

Information lockdown

All that is known about Aldama’s final days came from police accounts , filtered through a city spokesperson and the media. The Daily Camera reported that officers from the department’s Homeless Outreach Team encountered her twice before her death and took her to the People’s Clinic, a health care provider for low-income residents, each time.

National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day events

When : 4 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21

Where : Glen Huntington Bandshell, 1212 Canyon Blvd., Boulder

When : 5 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21

Where : Denver City and County Building, 1437 Bannock St., Denver

Providers at the People’s Clinic referred the then-pregnant Aldama to Boulder Community Health, city spokeswoman Sarah Huntley told the Daily Camera. Officials from the People’s Clinic and BCH declined to confirm that account or answer further questions, citing the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act that protects patient information.

Even the initial police report from when Aldama’s body was found, typically a public document, is not being released.

“Because this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to answer any questions or share any more information at this time,” a city spokesperson wrote in response to emailed questions.

Officials gave an update at the Nov. 9 Boulder City Council meeting to explain the lack of answers. The ongoing police investigation was cited, as was a state law that keeps confidential the identity of anyone who has received social services. City attorney Sandra Llanes also said Aldama’s family requested that her records be kept secret.

The initial release of information revealed that Aldama did receive some care. But, due to the subsequent lockdown, how much is unknown.

Being separated from your child does prevent a lot of women from wanting to seek services (or) enter shelters.

– Cathy Alderman, of Colorado Coalition for the Homeles

It’s unclear, for instance, if Aldama went to BCH after being referred there. Also undetermined is if she gave birth in the hospital and was then discharged onto the streets, or if her baby was born in the encampment where they were ultimately found.

BCH in August began a program with Boulder Shelter for the Homeless to assign a case manager to chronically unhoused individuals who visit the emergency room. Interim shelter director Spencer Downing declined to confirm whether Aldama had ever sought or received services, but did say BCH officials contacted the shelter to remind staff of HIPAA restrictions when media began making inquiries into Aldama’s death.

At the Nov. 4 memorial, Danielle Spieth, a friend of Aldama, speculated that Aldama’s past custody issues with her other children would have kept her from going to the hospital. Aldama feared that her baby would be taken away due to her unhoused status, Spieth said.

That is a common fear among unhoused pregnant women, according to Downing and other providers.

“Being separated from your child does prevent a lot of women from wanting to seek services (or) enter shelters,” said Cathy Alderman, of Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. “They’re always concerned about custody and who is going to report them. It’s certainly something that we hear often.”

‘More lives lost each year’

Boulder does have Mother House, a nonprofit specifically for vulnerable mothers and their children. Aldama did not seek its services, Mother House program director Shanan Collins said, and no one attempted to make a referral on her behalf.

Even if they had, Collins said, “we’re always full. We really need to expand services.”

The Lodge, an emergency shelter Mother House runs for women, nonbinary and transgender individuals, did later expand to 24/7 service , but providers say more is needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BIpqX_0dQQfgrZ00

A man camps near the Boulder Creek path behind Boulder High School in Boulder on April 28, 2021. (Derek Miles for Colorado Newsline)

People living on the streets, like Aldama, have nowhere to shower, use the restroom, do laundry or just be indoors during the day aside from the local library, which was closed during most of the pandemic. Advocates and organizations have been pushing for a day shelter. Boulder County’s daytime shelter closed in 2017 .

“I do not find honor in accepting this proclamation,” said Jen Livovich, accepting a Council declaration this week recognizing National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day. Livovich, herself formerly homeless, now runs a nonprofit organization dedicated to outreach, Feet Forward. (Disclosure: The author volunteers at Feet Forward’s weekly outreach events.)

“I feel a great loss as we remember more lives lost each year,” Livovich said. “The same lives we should be working to save.” She added, “I implore this city council to swiftly employ a low-barrier overflow emergency and day shelter to provide adequate, accessible spaces that will prevent further tragic and avoidable deaths.”

The past two years have seen a notable increase in the number of unhoused people dying in Boulder County. Last year, five people froze to death on the streets — double the average for the past seven years. There were also two reported fetal deaths among the unhoused from 2014 to 2020.

Denver’s numbers are also going up, according to the CCH’s Alderman: “We are seeing increases every year,” she said.

Through mid-November, 153 unhoused persons died in Denver, according to medical examiner’s records, including 22 in July alone. That’s compared to 160 for 2020 and 109 for 2019.

Added Alderman, “We know that’s an under-count, just like everything else in the homelessness space.”

‘Dying of homelessness’

Though most deaths are chalked up to natural causes, homelessness invariably played a role, said Scott Medina, director of community relations for Bridge House, a nonprofit that offers housing, employment and other services to people experiencing homelessness.

“They might have encountered health issues that were started or worsened” by their time on the streets, Medina said. “Homelessness is such a traumatic event, it has a lifetime of repercussions.”

It’s not hyperbole to say that these people died of homelessness.

– Scott Medina, of Bridge House

For that reason, the list of the dead that Bridge House compiles each year includes people who were part of the homeless community, even if they were housed at the time of their deaths.

Said Medina, “It’s not hyperbole to say that these people died of homelessness.”

“All of these deaths are ultimately an accumulative systemic failure,” said Katherine Cavanaugh with National Health Care for the Homeless Council. “Every homeless death is someone we failed.”

Like Denver and Boulder, many communities are reporting increased mortality among the unhoused, Cavanaugh said. Those two counties are among the very few that track such things — just 68 jurisdictions formally review homeless mortality, according to Cavanaugh, representing 2% of U.S. counties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CaWeq_0dQQfgrZ00

RJ Boyle lights a candle at a vigil for Jessica Aldama and her baby on Nov. 4, 2021, in Boulder. (Shay Castle/Boulder Beat)

For the most part in America, “how many people died, what did they die of, we don’t know,” Cavanaugh said. “The lack of data” is an obstacle to “evaluating our services and holding ourselves accountable.”

The Council has lobbied for mandatory reporting, something New York City passed into law. Ideally it would be tied to funding so that there is an incentive for local governments to identify gaps in the system with fatal consequences, advocates say.

Cavanaugh acknowledged that privacy concerns are a consideration. Municipalities are figuring ways around that, reporting numbers in aggregate along with information about what services were offered or received.

“There’s a lot more value in making this data as public as possible,” she said.

Denver’s Alderman has dealt with family members who were unaware of their relative’s passing or upset at their inclusion in the annual program. “But we also had many, many more family and friends reach out to us and thank us for providing that.”

“It’s a critical factor in determining how to use resources,” Alderman said. “By not reporting it at all, I don’t think we’re honoring the people who have passed away.”

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post As Boulder mourns unhoused dead, community awaits answers on final days of mother and baby appeared first on Colorado Newsline .

Comments / 18

Danielle Garcia
4d ago

what gets me is they say, friends and family, don't sound like it to me if they would let her leave a baby on the streets with her to die!

Reply(15)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Colorado Newsline

Report: Jessica Aldama died after stillborn delivery in homeless encampment

Jessica Aldama, an unhoused woman who was found dead with her newborn this fall at a Boulder encampment, died from complications of delivery, according to an autopsy released Tuesday. The baby was stillborn, the report said, found in a blanket next to Aldama. Aldama, 33, was found by Boulder police officers in a tent near […] The post Report: Jessica Aldama died after stillborn delivery in homeless encampment appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Newsline

As hospitals fill up, paramedics spend more time moving patients, less on emergencies

This story originally appeared at khn.org. GUNNISON, Colo. — The night after Thanksgiving, a small ambulance service that covers a huge swath of southwestern Colorado got a call that a patient needed an emergency transfer from the hospital in Gunnison to a larger one with an intensive care unit 65 miles away in Montrose. The […] The post As hospitals fill up, paramedics spend more time moving patients, less on emergencies appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
GUNNISON, CO
Colorado Newsline

Once homeless, Colorado’s Rep. Jackson will fill key role at federal housing agency

State Rep. Dominique Jackson, an Aurora Democrat serving her third term in the Colorado House of Representatives, is leaving elected office for an influential position in the Biden administration. President Joe Biden appointed Jackson as a regional administrator for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, where she’ll manage HUD’s efforts to help people find […] The post Once homeless, Colorado’s Rep. Jackson will fill key role at federal housing agency appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Capitol rally urges Gov. Polis to commute 110-year sentence of truck driver in I-70 crash

On April 25, 2019, Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was driving a semitrailer on Interstate 70 in Jefferson County when his brakes failed, according to testimony he later gave investigators. The ensuing fiery crash killed four people, damaging and destroying 28 vehicles. Though the carnage apparently wasn’t intentional, Aguilera-Mederos faced 41 charges, including vehicular homicide. Aguilera-Mederos was not […] The post Capitol rally urges Gov. Polis to commute 110-year sentence of truck driver in I-70 crash appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
Boulder County, CO
Government
Boulder County, CO
Society
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Boulder, CO
Society
Colorado Newsline

‘Tis the season to admit Denver hates its poor

Denver’s Living Room, otherwise known as Union Station, has been under scrutiny, as there’s been an increase in safety issues and the presence of unhoused folks. Regional Transit District union president Lance Longenbohn recently called the place a “lawless hellhole” and statements from city leaders have echoed similar sentiments. These claims have led to increases […] The post ‘Tis the season to admit Denver hates its poor appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

Colorado hopes to persuade nursing homes to admit older, ill parolees

As Colorado’s prison population ages, Department of Corrections officials are asking lawmakers for additional money to help the department find new homes for older and ill inmates upon their release. The request — $702,000 for each of the next two fiscal years — is relatively small compared with typical budget requests. The money will “guarantee beds in […] The post Colorado hopes to persuade nursing homes to admit older, ill parolees appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

One year into Biden’s presidency, Colorado’s sanctuary seekers are still stuck in limbo

Last month, Ingrid Encalada Latorre set out to hike the Mount Sanitas trail, a beloved Boulder trek that offers sweeping views of the Flatirons and foothills. Encalada Latorre hiked with other immigrants, a group called Explorando Senderos de Boulder that sets out every weekend to explore the area’s outdoor recreation, a typical weekend activity for […] The post One year into Biden’s presidency, Colorado’s sanctuary seekers are still stuck in limbo appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

A splash of truth about Colorado’s ‘crime wave’

A recent report by two former prosecutors about what they called “The Colorado Crime Wave” purports to chart rising rates of violent and property offenses in Colorado and to establish a connection to criminal justice policies enacted under Democrats. The report received outsized attention, partly because leading into an election year it buttresses a tough-on-crime […] The post A splash of truth about Colorado’s ‘crime wave’ appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Homelessness#Boulder Community Health#Americans#The Daily Camera#Homeless Outreach Team#The People S Clinic#Glen Huntington Bandshell#Denver Providers#Bch
Colorado Newsline

Biden slams COVID-19 vaccine ‘lies,’ announces free at-home tests

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged that COVID-19 vaccine doubters stop “peddling lies” on TV and online, as the nation grapples with a rising number of cases due to the highly transmissible omicron variant. Biden also announced new federal help for testing and treatment in the states, including 500 million at-home rapid test […] The post Biden slams COVID-19 vaccine ‘lies,’ announces free at-home tests appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Colorado Newsline

Facing dire affordable housing situation, Colorado task force works to finalize $400M plan

The Affordable Housing Transformational Task Force, one of three state panels tasked with finding ways to spend federal COVID-19 relief money, is close to finalizing its recommendations for spending $400 million in federal money on increasing Colorado’s supply of financially attainable apartments and homes. A tentative plan discussed Dec. 8 came from the task force’s […] The post Facing dire affordable housing situation, Colorado task force works to finalize $400M plan appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Pro-climate transportation planning rule that could mean major change nears vote

Environmental advocates are feeling hopeful as Colorado’s 11-member Transportation Commission nears a vote this week on a proposal to make state transportation planning processes more climate-friendly — but the rule’s supporters say the key will be in how the program is implemented in the months and years to come. More than a year in the […] The post Pro-climate transportation planning rule that could mean major change nears vote appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
TRAFFIC
Colorado Newsline

Two top officials at federal public lands agency will remain in Colorado office

The Bureau of Land Management plans to keep two senior positions in western Colorado as most of the agency’s leaders move back to Washington, Director Tracy Stone-Manning told BLM staff in an email Tuesday. Eight assistant directors and deputy assistant directors will relocate to the Interior Department’s headquarters in the District of Columbia, Stone-Manning wrote.  […] The post Two top officials at federal public lands agency will remain in Colorado office appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
Colorado Newsline

Increase in Colorado’s property crime rate bucks national trend, report says

From 2010 to 2020, Colorado’s property crime rate increased more than that of almost any other state, and its motor vehicle theft rate more than doubled. That’s according to a new report from the Common Sense Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan, conservative-leaning think tank based in Greenwood Village. The report, released Thursday, sought to quantify the […] The post Increase in Colorado’s property crime rate bucks national trend, report says appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Report finds racial, ethnic disparities in Colorado’s crime victim services

Colorado victim services have a serious diversity problem, according to a report released this week from the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition. In 99% of the organizations that receive state and federal grant money to serve crime victims, people of color are “substantially underrepresented,” the report found. While one grant program — created in 2018 […] The post Report finds racial, ethnic disparities in Colorado’s crime victim services appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Sen. Bennet pushes for continued child tax credit in Build Back Better Act

Wednesday marked the last time 600,000 Colorado families will get a monthly child tax credit payment unless Congress acts to extend the program through the pending Build Back Better Act or — even less likely — through standalone legislation.  Sen. Michael Bennet, a longtime champion for the child tax credit, said he is working to […] The post Sen. Bennet pushes for continued child tax credit in Build Back Better Act appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Colorado Newsline

Congress must protect Colorado’s public lands in Build Back Better

While it often feels like there’s more dividing than uniting us, vast majorities of Coloradans across political, racial and demographic lines strongly believe we should be protecting our state’s public lands. Polling conducted earlier this year shows nearly 4 out of 5 Colorado voters believe we should strictly limit or entirely stop oil and gas […] The post Congress must protect Colorado’s public lands in Build Back Better appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Activists target corporate campaign cash in battle against voting restrictions

Members of the Defend Black Voters Coalition chose Detroit’s Huntington Center as their backdrop earlier this month when they issued a warning about the dangers of “voter suppression legislation” backed by Republican state lawmakers.  The building behind them, formerly known as the TCF Center, was a powerful symbol of what could happen if elections indeed […] The post Activists target corporate campaign cash in battle against voting restrictions appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DETROIT, MI
Colorado Newsline

Colorado releases draft plan for voluntary universal preschool

A draft plan for how Colorado can create a voluntary universal preschool program by 2023 relies heavily on local leaders to implement the state’s vision for early childhood education.  The plan, released Tuesday, outlines recommendations for a program that will give Colorado families access to 10 hours of preschool per week the year before a […] The post Colorado releases draft plan for voluntary universal preschool appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation

Arizona’s enigmatic U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema remains opposed to weakening the Senate’s 60-vote threshold for moving ahead on legislation, even as other Democrats are floating the idea of making an exception to the chamber’s rules to pass major voting rights measures. In a statement to States Newsroom, a Sinema spokeswoman said the senator supports the […] The post Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
ARIZONA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Schumer vows U.S. Senate action on voting rights and social policy, as Manchin rift deepens

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday he plans to force votes on voting rights, a sweeping social policy bill and a change to Senate rules early next year — even as members of his caucus have made clear in recent days Democrats lack the support to pass those proposals. In a letter to […] The post Schumer vows U.S. Senate action on voting rights and social policy, as Manchin rift deepens appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Colorado Newsline

Colorado Newsline

632
Followers
613
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

Colorado Newsline is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, independent source of online news. It launched in July 2020. It provides fair and accurate reporting on politics, policy and other stories of interest to Colorado readers. Newsline is based in Denver, and coverage of activities at the Capitol are central to its mission, but its reporters are devoted to providing reliable information about the environment, health care, education, the economy, the justice system, the functioning of state government, and other topics that concern readers in all parts of the state, from Lamar to Dinosaur, from Durango to Sterling. All Newsline content is free to view.

 https://coloradonewsline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy