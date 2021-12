BYERS, Colo. (CBS4) – A grass fire that started along Interstate 70 in Byers on Tuesday was a taste of what could be to come as winds whip up. Same thing for a fire near Highway 85 and Titan Road in Douglas County where South Metro Fire’s Eric Hurst noted it was bad and getting worse. “Not only because of the gusty winds and dry conditions right now, but the forecasted dangerous winds that are coming tomorrow.” (credit: South Metro Fire) “So we’re going to try and put more of our suppression resources closer to where the fires could occur,” said Phil Daniels,...

BYERS, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO