ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Fire Destroys Rochester Home

By Kim David
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A fire has wiped out a Rochester home. The Rochester Fire Department says the fire was reported around 8:45 pm Friday at 3230 Marion Road SE in the...

kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFIL Radio

Three-Vehicle Crash North Of Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash north of Rochester Tuesday. The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 247 around 6:00 am. The State Patrol says a pickup truck was driving west on Highway 247 when it collided with...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Perennial Rochester Criminal Arrested Again

Rochester, MN - A local man described by authorities as a perennial criminal is in trouble again. Rochester police arrested 28-year-old Matthew Tlougan early Monday after finding him inside a house that was being renovated. The house is located in the 10 block of 7th Ave SE and its owners...
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Accidents
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
KFIL Radio

Rochester Woman Sentenced For Arson and Vehicle Theft

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman has been sentenced to five years supervised probation for an arson conviction. 36-year-old Angela Spears entered a guilty plea to a second-degree arson charge in October. She also pleaded guilty to a felony vehicle theft charge, which also resulted in a sentence of five years on probation to be served concurrently with the sentence in the arson case.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Man Attacked and Knocked Unconscious

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are investigating an assault that apparently left the victim unconscious with an injury to his lower jaw. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the incident was reported just before 6 PM on Friday and actually occurred around 7 AM the same day. The victim, a 23-year-old man, told investigators his assailants were three white males who approached him from behind while he was walking along Valleyhigh Drive Northwest near the Post Office and knocked him unconscious.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Police and Schools Team Up to Brighten the Holidays for Students

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department and Rochester Public Schools collaborated to brighten the holidays for students at Middle School Right Fit. Utilizing Target's Heroes and Helpers programs, the school's 19 students received $100 to spend on gifts for themselves and their loved ones. The students shopped through Target.com and then officers picked up the purchases.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Home Park#Accident
KFIL Radio

Two Men Hit By Semi-Truck In Northwest Minnesota

Alexandria, MN (KROC AM News) - It was a very close call for two men who stopped to change a tire Monday in northwest Minnesota. They were hit by a semi-truck. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened around 2:30 pm on westbound I-94 near Alexandria. According to the...
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Winona Man Sentence For Shooting Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Winona man has been ordered to prison for his involvement in a shooting in Rochester last year. Dashaun Pittman, who will work his 24th birthday tomorrow behind bars, was sentenced today to five years in prison for his conviction on a felony charge for illegal possession of a firearm or ammunition. He entered into a plea agreement in August that resulted in the dismissal of a second-degree assault charge.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Four More Tornadoes Confirmed in Southeastern Minnesota

La Crosse, MN (KROC-AM News) - Prior to last Wednesday, there had never been a tornado in Minnesota's recorded history during the month of December. As of today, the National Weather Service has confirmed 13 tornadoes from the historic Derecho storm that raced across the state Wednesday evening. Four tornadoes...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFIL Radio

3 Places in Rochester with Amazing New Year’s Eve Parties

It's almost time to stop writing 2021 on our checks and flip the calendar to the brand new year. I know a few people in my friend circle were looking for a New Year's Eve party to celebrate the start of 2022 so I did a little digging for them and found 3 places in Rochester, Minnesota that are celebrating with a big 'ol party on December 31st. I thought you might want to know about these too just in case you wanted to go out and celebrate the brand new year.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Two More Tornadoes Added to Confirmed List in SE Minnesota

La Crosse, MN (KROC-AM News) - The National Weather Service added a couple more tornadoes to the list over the weekend and has now confirmed nine tornadoes hit parts of southern Minnesota last Wednesday. The most recent additions to the list of confirmed twisters were in northeastern Mower and northwestern...
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Is There Even a Chance For a White Christmas in Minnesota This Year?

We're under a week until Santa heads out and our snow is pretty much gone, so is there even a chance of a White Christmas in southeast Minnesota this year?. It was just a little over a week ago, back on Friday, December 10th, when Old Man Winter made his first appearance here in Minnesota, dumping between 6 and 12 inches of the white stuff over southeast Minnesota (with MUCH more snow in parts of the southeast Twin Cities metro area.)
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Delta Airlines is Ending Another Direct Flight Out of Rochester

It seems like it wasn't that long ago they added it, but now Delta Airlines says it's pulling the plug on another direct flight out of Rochester. Travel is likely one of the industries most immediately affected by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Just when we thought we were in the clear and travel started taking off again earlier this year, we're now mired in high cases counts due to the Delta variant here in Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
803K+
Views
ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy