In the month of November, the Montgomery County 4-H Teen Leadership team had the opportunity to be a part of the “Running for Office” program. This program was provided through partnerships with the Purdue Extension office, local Democratic and Republican party chairs and the League of Women Voters. “Running for Office” was an opportunity for community members to learn more about the electoral process and tips for running for office.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO