Community Connect: Christmas Spirit

POINT PLEASANT — Residents came to Community Park by the thousands for the borough’s annual Christmas tree lighting and holiday market on Saturday, Dec. 4. The event also gave them the opportunity to snack on treats, sip hot cocoa and be entertained by holiday characters in costume.
“It was truly indicative of what a small town has to offer, and we’re very happy to see a few thousand people come out and enjoy themselves,” said a delighted Mayor Bob Sabosik.
“It was a great night, the weather was perfect, the attendance was superb… I’m very happy that they [residents] appreciate the event that we put on, and how hard our DPW [Department of Public Works] works in setting it up.”
