LeVar Burton has played more meaningful roles in his career than most actors could dream of. From his turn on the groundbreaking 1977 miniseries "Roots" to his work on the PBS children's show "Reading Rainbow," Burton has been a beloved mainstay in American homes for decades. These days, he's busy with all sorts of projects, including his podcast "LeVar Burton Reads" and an upcoming game show. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Burton is looking back at his career so far, and he's upfront about the things he wishes had been different. Namely, the actor has a note on the way his "Star Trek: The Next Generation" character was written.

