LEGO Technic BMW M 1000 RR boasts authentic features like a functional 3-speed gearbox

By Amy Poole
 4 days ago
Love bikes? Then you’ll love the LEGO BMW M 1000 RR, which comes with authentic features and a 1:5 scale. In particular, this model features a 3-speed gearbox; steering, front, and rear suspension; chain transmission; and an inline 4-piston engine. In fact, it moves just like the real thing. Moreover, this...

LEGO Technic BMW M 1000 RR Recreates The Sport Bike In 1:5-Scale

For a decade, the S1000RR represented the pinnacle of BMW’s road-legal motorcycle lineup. Last year, it was supplanted by the M 1000 RR, a higher-spec variant bringing extensive upgrades in powerplant, chassis, exhaust, braking, and even fairing design. Suffice to say, it’s one beautiful bike that has captured the imagination of many motorcycle fans. Whether you have one sitting in your garage or not, you can now add one to your model collection with the LEGO Technic BMW M 1000 RR.
CARS
