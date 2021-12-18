AC/GC Boys Win a Thriller Against Panorama

The WCV girls basketball team ended 2021 on the road against AC/GC. The Wildcats were trying to get above .500 heading into their matchup with the Chargers. AC/GC was in front early and dominated the rest of the way. They led 14-5 after the first quarter. However, it wasn’t until the second quarter that the Chargers pulled away. They outscored the Wildcats 13-2 to give them a 27-7 lead at halftime. AC/GC’s defense continued to dominate only allowing 18 points all night. The Chargers were also shooting very well all night as they take this one, 49-18.

