ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Gas explosion in sewer kills 12 in Pakistan's largest city

By ADIL JAWAD
Plainview Daily Herald
 4 days ago

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A powerful gas explosion in a sewage system in Pakistan's largest city, Karachi, killed at least 12 people and injured 11 others Saturday, police and a health official said. Police spokesman Sohail Jokhio said the blast was apparently caused when something ignited gas that...

www.myplainview.com

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

At least 59 dead after gas tanker explodes in Haiti's second largest city

Scores of people were killed late Monday after a tanker transporting gasoline exploded in Cap-Haitien, Haiti's second largest city, according to Haiti officials. The death toll currently stands at 59, according to the city's Deputy Mayor Patrick Almonor, who also extended an appeal for blood donations and called the overall situation "critical."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Huge explosion of gas that was trapped in Karachi sewage system kills 12 and injures eleven more in Pakistan

A powerful gas explosion in a sewage system in southern Pakistani killed at least 12 people and injured 11 others on Saturday, police and health officials said. Police spokesman Sohail Jokhio said the blast was caused when something ignited gas that had accumulated in the sewer beneath a local bank building in the Shershah neighborhood of the port city of Karachi.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Sicily: Death toll rises to seven and two still missing as multiple buildings collapse in gas explosion

Four more bodies have been pulled out of the rubble of several houses which collapsed after a suspected gas explosion in Sicily.The total death toll of the disaster in the town of Ravanusa, a small community of 11,000 people close to the southern coast of Sicily, has now risen to at least seven people.However, two others are missing and believed to still be trapped in the ruins of the four buildings which were mostly destroyed in the blast on Saturday evening.Sniffer dogs have been brought in to search the rubble and the emergency services are working 24-hour shifts through the...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#Gas Explosion#Khyber Pakhtunkhwa#Accident#Ap#Hbl#Shershah#Trauma Center Karachi
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

At least 60 killed in Haiti gas tanker explosion

At least 60 people were killed when a gas tanker truck exploded in the Haitian city of Cap-Haitien on Tuesday morning, a local official said, with overwhelmed medics saying the toll was feared to rise. The blast is the latest disaster to hit the poverty-wracked Caribbean nation, where violent gangs...
GAS PRICE
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
americanmilitarynews.com

4,100 Russians arrested trying to illegally enter US from Mexico this year

About 4,100 Russian nationals were stopped at the U.S. southern border in the 2021 fiscal year, up from fewer than 500 the year before in the 2020 fiscal year. Those 4,100 Russian nationals were among 1.7 million people that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents encountered at the border this past year, according to CBP data released last month and first reported by the Washington Examiner.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Russia told to pay compensation to woman whose hands were cut off

Russia has been ordered to pay more than €370,000 (£315,000) in compensation to a woman whose hands were cut off by her husband. The European Court of Human Rights said Russia had failed to combat domestic violence, and ordered it to compensate four women who were brutally attacked.
EUROPE
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
MILITARY
Telegraph

Israeli spies tricked Iranian scientists into blowing up nuclear plant

Agents from Israel’s spy agency Mossad recruited Iranian scientists to sabotage the nuclear facility where they were employed by smuggling in explosives disguised as boxes of food, it has been reported. The explosion at the Natanz nuclear facility in April completely destroyed the plant’s independent internal power system, which powered...
INDUSTRY
MSNBC

Yemen and the U.S.’s massive Saudi arms deal

A $650M arms sale to Saudi Arabia will allow the kingdom to maintain attack helicopters, despite their previous use against Houthis in Yemen. The deal contradicts Biden’s policy to bar the sale of “offensive” weapons to the Saudis, so why are nearly two dozen Senate Democrats allowing it to proceed? Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) joins the show.Dec. 9, 2021.
MILITARY
CBS News

Japan hangs 3 inmates for "extremely ghastly" crimes in first executions since 2019

Japan hanged three death-row inmates on Tuesday, its first executions in two years, amid growing criticism by human rights groups of the country's use of the death penalty. One of the three, Yasutaka Fujishiro, was convicted of killing seven people and setting fire to their house in 2004, while the other two, Tomoaki Takanezawa and Mitsunori Onogawa, were convicted in the 2003 killings of two pinball parlor employees.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Japan executes three prisoners on death row, first since 2019

Three death row inmates have been hanged in Japan, in the country’s first executions since 2019. They were identified as Yasutaka Fujishiro, Tomoaki Takanezawa and Mitsunori Onogawa.Fujishiro, 65, was convicted for killing seven relatives in 2004. Takanezawa, 54, and Onogawa, 44, were convicted for killing two employees at two separate pachinko parlours in 2003, reported AFP news agency.While Fujishiro was sentenced to death in 2009, his sentence was only finalised in the Supreme Court in 2015. Takanezawa’s death penalty was finalised in July 2005 and Onogawa’s in June 2009.Two-thirds of the countries in the world have abolished the death penalty,...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy