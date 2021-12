The state Department of Environmental Quality has fined Da Yang Seafood $105,000 for improperly discharging wastewater into the Columbia River. The violations occurred 32 times between June 2018 and last June from the seafood processor’s facility at Pier 2 at the Port of Astoria, according to the state. When the wastewater was dumped, the state said, Da Yang failed to comply with the permitting limits for effluent.

