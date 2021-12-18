Man City attacker Sterling admits regret over Liverpool exit

Liverpool came from two goals down to beat Leicester on penalties after a pulsating League Cup quarter-final ended 3-3 at Anfield as Tottenham and Chelsea also made the semi-finals on Wednesday. Spurs were 2-1 winners over West Ham and will face Chelsea in the last four after they needed two late goals to see off Brentford 2-0. Liverpool will take on Arsenal in the semi-finals over two legs in January. All three matches went ahead in front of full crowds despite the worrying rise of coronavirus case numbers that had seen last weekend's Premier League schedule decimated by call offs.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 HOURS AGO