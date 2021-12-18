ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City attacker Sterling admits regret over Liverpool exit

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City attacker Raheem Sterling has admitted regret over the way he handled his departure from Liverpool. Sterling left Anfield in 2015 amid a new contract battle. He told Sky Sports: "Sometimes you have...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders warns quality of football will suffer if schedule continues

Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes it is “absurd” to press ahead with the current festive programme, with Covid now putting extra stress on remaining fit players.On Monday Premier League clubs decided against any suspension of the season or even calling off fixtures planned between December 28 and 30 – as urged by Jurgen Klopp – to provide a much-needed break for squads being stretched by positive tests and isolation protocols.Lijnders warned there will be a inevitable drop in quality, as the lack of rotation opportunities because of the number of unavailable players – Liverpool currently have Virgil Van Dijk,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp lauds Kelleher - 'He saved our lives'

Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Caoimhin Kelleher after Liverpool's win over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. The Irish goalkeeper saved two penalties to secure a shootout victory for Liverpool. "Caoimh is an outstanding goalkeeper," Klopp said. "With his feet, his understanding, all the goalie skilles, John and Jack...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp praises goalscorer Minamino: We always want his A game

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was delighted with Takumi Minamino's goalscoring performance in their Carabao Cup quarterfinal win against Leicester City. The Japan international again impressed when called up by Klopp for his Cup chance last night. The manager later said: "Top goal, top performance. "When you change that much, that's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raheem Sterling
Tribal Football

​BVB trying to sign brother of Liverpool, Man Utd target Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund have opened talks regarding Jude Bellingham and his brother Jobe. According to Football Insider, BVB hope to renew the contract of midfielder Jude, who has excelled in the Bundesliga since signing from Birmingham City. A German source told the outlet that Dortmund believe they can convince the senior...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Liverpool skipper Henderson concerned about player welfare

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson feels player welfare is not at the top of people's minds at present. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a turn for the worse in the UK, with rising case numbers due to the Omicron variant. Premier League clubs are suffering significant outbreaks, but the Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Liverpool manager Klopp wants single match for Arsenal semi-final

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp does not want to play a two-legged Carabao Cup semi final against Arsenal. The two clubs are set to do battle to reach the final, with the semis usually consisting of two games at each club's home ground. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing problems for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool continue to monitor Porto star Diaz as cover for Mane, Salah

Liverpool are continuing to assess FC Porto star Luis Diaz for a winter or summer transfer. According to FourFourTwo, the winger is a serious target for manager Jurgen Klopp. The Reds are looking at refreshing their front line, considering the fact that key stars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are approaching 30.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#Liverpool Football Club#Manchester City#Sky Sports#Tribal Football
The Independent

The keys to Manchester City’s success so far in their Premier League defence

Champions Manchester City will top the Premier League at Christmas after hitting form with a run of eight successive wins.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the reasons for their strong start to the campaign.Quality of squadIt may seem a long time ago now, but City did not have a great start to the campaign, losing their opening game at Tottenham with a host of players – notably their England internationals – undercooked after going deep into the tournament at Euro 2020. With star playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden injured and record signing Jack Grealish taking...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Leicester prediction: How will Carabao Cup quarter-final play out tonight?

Liverpool welcome Leicester City to Anfield in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight. Jurgen Klopp was incensed after his side’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham on Sunday, deriding referee Paul Tierney’s failure to award a penalty and send off Harry Kane. FOLLOW LIVE: Liverpool vs Leicester – latest updatesThe draw saw Liverpool slip back in the title race, with Manchester City now three points clear at the top, and there has been little time for respite ahead of tonight’s tricky last-eight tie. For Leicester, though, there has been a long delay between fixtures, with a Covid outbreak at the club causing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Caoimhin Kelleher proves Liverpool’s shoot-out hero against Leicester

Second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saved two penalties in the shoot-out which Liverpool won 5-4 against Leicester to send them into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.Substitute Diogo Jota struck the winning spot-kick – having come off the bench to score in the second half – but the real hero was Takumi Minamino who made it 3-3 with seconds remaining of six added minutes.The visitors crumbled under the pressure exerted in the second half having twice cruised into a two-goal lead as Jamie Vardy scored his ninth and 10th goals in 14 appearances against the under-strength Reds.Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain briefly made it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Liverpool fightback to beat Leicester as Spurs, Chelsea reach League Cup semis

Liverpool came from two goals down to beat Leicester on penalties after a pulsating League Cup quarter-final ended 3-3 at Anfield as Tottenham and Chelsea also made the semi-finals on Wednesday. Spurs were 2-1 winners over West Ham and will face Chelsea in the last four after they needed two late goals to see off Brentford 2-0. Liverpool will take on Arsenal in the semi-finals over two legs in January. All three matches went ahead in front of full crowds despite the worrying rise of coronavirus case numbers that had seen last weekend's Premier League schedule decimated by call offs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
CityXtra

"The Only Disappointment" - Raheem Sterling Provides Honest Views on Liverpool Transfer to Man City in 2015

In 2015, Raheem Sterling’s £49.8 million move from Liverpool to Manchester City was met with a fair share of doubters over the hefty price tag. Six years down the line, the Englishman has made every sceptic eat their words, going on to become one of the best players in the world while winning 11 trophies in six full seasons with the Etihad club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Juventus want Man Utd striker Cavani AND Martial

Juventus are targeting Manchester United strike-pair Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial. Both players are available from United ahead of the January market. Tuttosport says Juventus want to sign United pair Cavani and Martial during next month's transfer window. Juventus hope to solve their goalscoring issues this season by bringing in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Willian wanted out of Arsenal after three months: I gave up big money

Corinthians star Willian has taken aim at former club Arsenal. The Brazilian signed a three-year contract with the Gunners after leaving Chelsea in the summer of 2020. After lasting just a year at the club, Willian has revealed he wanted to leave after just three months. He told Rio Ferdinand's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal beat Chelsea, Spurs to land Charlie Patino from Luton

Arsenal burned off major competition to sign Charlie Patino from Luton Town. The 18-year-old came on as a second-half substitute for the Gunners in their Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with League One side Sunderland. Patino had an evening to remember as he turned the ball home in stoppage time to...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy