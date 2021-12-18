ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Moderate earthquake shakes Milan; no reports of injuries

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

ROME (AP) — A moderate earthquake has rattled Milan. There have...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Homeland Security

EDM Wednesday Briefing: Earthquakes Shake Fagradalsfjall in Iceland

Emergency and disaster management briefing for December 22, 2021: Fresh Express recalls multiple bagged salads due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination; Northern California was rocked by a 6.2 magnitude earthquake on Monday; an investigative report identifies gaps in dam safety in New York; Icelandic officials declared the Fagradalsfjall volcanic eruption over, but nonstop earthquakes began on Tuesday; TEPCO has applied for approval to release treated radioactive water into the ocean; Boeing and Airbus CEOs sent a letter requesting a delay in the rollout of 5G cell service; the Kilauea volcano continues its effusive eruption at fluctuating levels; and the Tehama County Action Agency is set to assist at-risk residents with food replacements after PSPS.
ENVIRONMENT
wcn247.com

6.0 quake hits off Mexico's Pacific coast; no damage reports

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 has struck in the Pacific Ocean off Mexico’s western coast, but there are no immediate reports of damage. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake occurred around 4:22 p.m. Wednesday off the coast of Jalisco state. Mexico’s National Civil Defense office says the quake’s epicenter was about 175 miles (280 kilometers) west of Cihuatlan, a town near the Pacific coast port of Manzanillo. Neither the governor nor the civil defense office of Jalisco have offered any immediate information on possible damages.
ENVIRONMENT
wcn247.com

Germany sees omicron dominant soon, pushes on vaccination

BERLIN (AP) — A senior official says that the omicron variant could be dominant in Germany in one to three weeks. Meanwhile, the health minister called Wednesday for vaccination centers to be kept open over the Christmas holidays to keep the country’s booster campaign up to speed. The head of the national disease control center said the European Union’s most populous nation has seen about 540 confirmed and 1,848 suspected cases of COVID-19 infections with omicron so far. But he noted that those cases are one to two weeks old, because of the time needed to report and sequence cases. Omicron is already the dominant form of the coronavirus in England, Scotland and the United States.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wcn247.com

Inter ends year with 7th straight win and control of Serie A

ROME (AP) — Inter Milan ended the year with a 1-0 win over Torino to confirm its control of Serie A and intention of securing consecutive Italian league titles. The result made it seven straight wins for Milan. It was a welcome victory a day after the club’s offices were raided by finance police amid an ongoing investigation into false accounting. Denzel Dumfries scored from the edge of area to conclude a counterattack during the first half at the San Siro. Inter moved seven points ahead of Napoli and AC Milan. Napoli was hosting relegation-threatened Spezia later and Milan was visiting Empoli.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Milan#Italy#Geophysics#Rome#Extreme Weather#Ap
wcn247.com

Spain to adopt mask-wearing outdoors amid record virus surge

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is convening a special Cabinet meeting Thursday to pass a decree-law that makes it mandatory to wear masks outdoors amid a record surge in COVID-19 cases. His office said at a meeting with the leaders of Spain's regional governments, Sánchez offered to deploy the armed forces to help step up their vaccination rollout and put military hospital beds at their disposal. Also, medical teams in Spain may be reinforced with retired staff and specialists who earned their qualifications outside the European Union. Fully vaccinated people won’t need to quarantine if they have been in contact with an infected person.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wcn247.com

Czech central bank again increases key interest rate

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic’s central bank has again increased its key interest rate in a continuing effort to tame soaring inflation. The 1 percentage point hike Wednesday to 3.75% is the fifth straight increase since June and is higher than expected by analysts. The bank considers high consumer prices a major threat and had indicated it would raise the rate. Inflation jumped to 6% in November, the highest level in 13 years. Banks controlling monetary policy worldwide have started shifting their focus from stimulating the coronavirus-battered economy to combating soaring consumer prices that arrived during the recovery.
REPUBLIC, PA
wcn247.com

Spanish league mandates daily antigen COVID-19 testing

MADRID (AP) — Players from Spain’s top two divisions will undergo daily antigen tests for COVID-19 according to new health protocols established by the Spanish league. The league says that 95% of players have received two doses of vaccines but the new omicron variant requires strict vigilance. The new protocol mandates antigen testing each day a player joins his teammates, as opposed to previous rules to be tested before games. Players will also undergo a more precise PCR test each week as well as after leave periods from the team or stints with national sides.
SOCCER
wcn247.com

Australian state sees major spike in cases, hospitalization

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia has reported a major spike in coronavirus infections, a day after Prime Minister Scott Morrison rejected lockdowns or mask mandates to slow the spread of the omicron variant. The most populous state, New South Wales, recorded 5,715 new cases, up from 3,763 and almost as many as were recorded across all of Australia on Wednesday. New South Wales also reported one death. There were 347 people in New South Wales hospitals, up from 302 the previous day, and 45 in intensive care units, up from 40. Victoria state also saw a sharp increase, reporting 2,005 new infections on Thursday and 10 deaths. Morrison on Wednesday convened a Cabinet meeting with leaders of Australia’s states and territories but ruled out lockdowns.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy