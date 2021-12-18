ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goggia and Johnson go 1-2 in World Cup downhill for 3rd time

 4 days ago

VAL d'ISÈRE, France (AP) — Olympic champion Sofia Goggia and her American rival Breezy Johnson have finished 1-2 in a women’s World...

BBC

AJ Rosen: British Olympic luge athlete dies, aged 37

Adam "AJ" Rosen, a three-time Olympic luge athlete for Great Britain, has died at the age of 37 from cancer. Luge GB announced that Rosen, who was born in the United States, had died on Sunday following a "ferocious battle" with the disease. Along with being one of GB's "greatest...
WORLD
AFP

Nadal tests positive for Covid in latest blow for tennis legend

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal said Monday he had tested positive for Covid-19, putting in doubt his participation in the Australian Open next month where was expected to make his comeback to major competition after months of injury. The 20-time major champion has struggled with a foot injury for the past six months, forcing him to miss both Wimbledon and the US Open.
TENNIS
Person
Mikaela Shiffrin
Person
Sofia Goggia
Reuters

Tennis-Bencic, Jabeur test positive for COVID-19

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Olympic tennis champion Belinda Bencic and Tunisian Ons Jabeur have tested positive for COVID-19 following their trip to Abu Dhabi, both said on Tuesday, a day after Rafa Nadal announced he had also tested positive. Bencic, Jabuer and Nadal had travelled to Abu Dhabi to play...
TENNIS
AFP

Australian Open chief 'confident' Covid-hit Nadal will play

Australian Open chief Craig Tiley said Wednesday he was confident that Rafael Nadal will play in Melbourne despite testing positive for Covid-19, as fresh doubts emerged over Novak Djokovic. "If you're going to test positive and you want to play the Australian Open, your timing would be now," he said. ns/al/pst
TENNIS
Country
France
NewsBreak
Sports
wcn247.com

France's Noël leads 1st run of World Cup slalom in Madonna

MADONNA DI CAMPIGLIO, Italy (AP) — France’s Clément Noël holds a comfortable advantage following the first leg of the World Cup night slalom on the steep Canalone Miramonti course. He's .53 seconds ahead of world champion Sebastian Foss-Solevåg of Norway and .70 ahead of Kristoffer Jakobsen of Sweden. The 24-year-old Noël is attempting to become the first man to win the opening two slaloms of a season since eight-time overall champion Marcel Hirscher accomplished the feat in 2018-19. Noël claimed his first World Cup victory this season on home snow in Val d’Isère 10 days ago.
CYCLING
wcn247.com

NBA games still on, for now, NHL, all postponed

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA has postponed seven games so far this season, but none from today onward, yet. Some of the teams scheduled to play on Saturday have numerous players and coaches in the league’s health and safety protocols right now; the Nets currently have 10 players on that list, which is the highest known figure for any team. The league is allowing teams to sign replacements to hardship contracts when a player tests positive for the virus, with hopes such moves can minimize the need for postponements. Toronto’s Fred VanVleet is one of seven players in protocols for the Raptors, but the team — anticipating some roster reinforcements — flew to Chicago on Tuesday in anticipation of a the game there against the Bulls tonight.
NBA
wcn247.com

US cricketers upset Ireland by 26 runs in 1st Twenty20 match

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL (AP) — Guyanese-born Gajanand Singh scored 65 runs from 42 balls to lead the United States to a 26-run upset victory over Ireland in the first of two Twenty20 cricket internationals. The U.S. won the toss and elected to bat but got off to a terrible start by losing four wickets for just 16 runs at Broward County Stadium. But the 34-year-old Singh hit five 6s and three 4s in a 52-minute blitz on the Ireland bowlers. The left-handed Singh was supported by T20 international debutant Sushant Modani, who made 50 from 39 balls and combined with Singh for a 110-run partnership for the fifth wicket.
BASEBALL

