ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Derby boss Rooney coy over Everton interest: No contact

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDerby County boss Wayne Rooney insists there's been no contact with Everton. Rooney has been linked with Rafa Benitez's job at Everton. But the former Manchester United...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Juventus want Man Utd striker Cavani AND Martial

Juventus are targeting Manchester United strike-pair Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial. Both players are available from United ahead of the January market. Tuttosport says Juventus want to sign United pair Cavani and Martial during next month's transfer window. Juventus hope to solve their goalscoring issues this season by bringing in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal beat Chelsea, Spurs to land Charlie Patino from Luton

Arsenal burned off major competition to sign Charlie Patino from Luton Town. The 18-year-old came on as a second-half substitute for the Gunners in their Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with League One side Sunderland. Patino had an evening to remember as he turned the ball home in stoppage time to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel won’t start witch-hunt against unvaccinated players

Thomas Tuchel has urged the public not to start a witch hunt against unvaccinated Premier League players.Chelsea’s squad still contains players yet to have Covid-19 vaccinations but the majority of the Blues are protected against the virus.The European champions will head into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Brentford without as many as eight top stars ruled out after positive Covid tests.But manager Tuchel has revealed some of those who have tested positive are double-jabbed and still managed to contract Covid.Tuchel has insisted all along that the decision to take up the vaccine must remain a personal choice, and now he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Rooney
The Independent

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders warns quality of football will suffer if schedule continues

Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes it is “absurd” to press ahead with the current festive programme, with Covid now putting extra stress on remaining fit players.On Monday Premier League clubs decided against any suspension of the season or even calling off fixtures planned between December 28 and 30 – as urged by Jurgen Klopp – to provide a much-needed break for squads being stretched by positive tests and isolation protocols.Lijnders warned there will be a inevitable drop in quality, as the lack of rotation opportunities because of the number of unavailable players – Liverpool currently have Virgil Van Dijk,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal manager Arteta: We're doing everything to keep Nketiah

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insists the club want to keep Eddie Nketiah. The 22-year-old showed his immense finishing ability with a superb hat-trick in the 5-1 win over Sunderland. With his playing time limited and contract set to expire next summer, Nketiah has been linked with an exit from the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#The Everton Academy#Tribal Football
Tribal Football

Forest legend Birtles urges Johnson to ignore Everton, Leeds interest

Nottingham Forest legend Garry Birtles has urged Brennan Johnson to stay at the City Ground. Leeds and Everton are among clubs keen on Johnson. “Whatever advice he gets from his dad [David Johnson], I'd advise him to listen," Birtles told the Garibaldi Red podcast. “He played at a high level. I always tell young players to listen to all advice and decide what is good and bad."
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Norwich defender Williams expecting Man Utd return

Norwich City defender Brandon Williams says he expects to return to parent club Manchester United next season. Having left United at an exciting time for the football club, with Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho being added to the squad, plus Cristiano Ronaldo's return, Williams could have been forgiven for feeling a little deflated to be missing out on working with players of such quality.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Aston Villa boss Gerrard confident calling on academy kids

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard admits he'll dip into the academy to cover absent senior players. Villa host Chelsea on Sunday. Gerrard said, "I knew from afar that it was a very strong, positive academy. "Now, having looked at it for a month, I'm in a really lucky position because...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

New Man Utd coach Sharp explains playing style importance

Ewan Sharp was on Manchester United training pitches at Carrington this morning. Sharp's appointment as assistant coach was announced earlier in the day after moving from Lokomotiv Moscow. The Scot, when with New York Red Bulls, has spoken about how important it is to have a clear and recognisable style...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Everything to know about Leicester’s interest in Everton’s Lucas Digne

Leicester City have been linked to many players for the January window, a surprise name being Everton star Lucas Digne. Here is what you must know. With the Premier League season in a bit of trouble due to several games being postponed over the last few weeks, the King Power side remain in the upper half of the table not too far off fifth place. However, challenging for the Champions League seems like a distant memory at the moment.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard believes young players can cope at the ‘deep end’ against Chelsea

Steven Gerrard insists he has every confidence in any academy players he may have to throw “in at the deep end” against Chelsea on Boxing Day.Villa’s scheduled Premier League game against Burnley last Saturday was called off after a surge in coronavirus cases at the club.Covid-related postponements are only permitted if clubs have less than 14 players, including a goalkeeper, available and Gerrard expects he will have to include youngsters in his squad to ensure Chelsea’s visit goes ahead."My job at the moment is to prepare the team in the best way I can for Boxing Day, and that's what...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea manager Tuchel lavishes praise on Kepa after Brentford victory

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel heaped praise on Kepa Arrizabalaga after Wednesday's win over Brentford. The Spaniard pulled off three superb first-half saves to preserve a clean sheet and help Chelsea reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. "I am super happy and impressed," Tuchel said. "It is not a surprise anymore, he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Atalanta linked with departing Leicester chief Congerton

Departing Leicester City football chief Lee Congerton is being linked with Atalanta. The Leicester Mercury says Congerton's exit at Leicester should not cause too much disruption to the club's January transfer window. The head of recruitment, who followed Brendan Rodgers to the King Power Stadium from Celtic in early 2019,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Tottenham manager Conte excited about facing Chelsea in semi-final

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is happy to be facing Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-finals. Conte managed Chelsea for two seasons, winning the Premier League and FA Cup in that time. Spurs reached the final four with a 2-1 win over West Ham United on Wednesday. "Maybe if I was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Kelleher penalty heroics helps Liverpool secure thrilling win over Leicester

Liverpool have reached the Carabao Cup semi-finals after a dramatic comeback win over Leicester City. The Reds were down 3-1 before scoring deep in stoppage time to secure a penalty shootout. Jamie Vardy stunned the Anfield crowd with two quick-fire goals after just 9 and 13 minutes. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy