ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Fire Destroys Rochester Home

By Kim David
Sasquatch 107.7
Sasquatch 107.7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A fire has wiped out a Rochester home. The Rochester Fire Department says the fire was reported around 8:45 pm Friday at 3230 Marion Road SE in the...

therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sasquatch 107.7

Three-Vehicle Crash North Of Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash north of Rochester Tuesday. The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 247 around 6:00 am. The State Patrol says a pickup truck was driving west on Highway 247 when it collided with...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Perennial Rochester Criminal Arrested Again

Rochester, MN - A local man described by authorities as a perennial criminal is in trouble again. Rochester police arrested 28-year-old Matthew Tlougan early Monday after finding him inside a house that was being renovated. The house is located in the 10 block of 7th Ave SE and its owners...
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Accidents
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Refuses To Be Robbed – At Gunpoint

Moilanen says after the victim refused, the man got into a nearby car and it drove off. The victim said there were three other people in the car, described as a white Chevy Cruze or Malibu model. The man with the gun was described as a light-skinned black man about 6 feet tall with a skinny build.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Attacked and Knocked Unconscious

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are investigating an assault that apparently left the victim unconscious with an injury to his lower jaw. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the incident was reported just before 6 PM on Friday and actually occurred around 7 AM the same day. The victim, a 23-year-old man, told investigators his assailants were three white males who approached him from behind while he was walking along Valleyhigh Drive Northwest near the Post Office and knocked him unconscious.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Winona Man Sentence For Shooting Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Winona man has been ordered to prison for his involvement in a shooting in Rochester last year. Dashaun Pittman, who will work his 24th birthday tomorrow behind bars, was sentenced today to five years in prison for his conviction on a felony charge for illegal possession of a firearm or ammunition. He entered into a plea agreement in August that resulted in the dismissal of a second-degree assault charge.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Home Park#Accident
Sasquatch 107.7

UPDATE: Four Adults, Three Kids Found Dead In Minnesota Home

Moorhead, MN (KROC AM News) - Moorhead police now say four adults and three children were found dead in a home in Moorhead Saturday evening. Authorities are investigating the deaths of several people in northwest Minnesota. The Moorhead Police Dept. says they were found deceased inside a home just before...
Sasquatch 107.7

Four More Tornadoes Confirmed in Southeastern Minnesota

La Crosse, MN (KROC-AM News) - Prior to last Wednesday, there had never been a tornado in Minnesota's recorded history during the month of December. As of today, the National Weather Service has confirmed 13 tornadoes from the historic Derecho storm that raced across the state Wednesday evening. Four tornadoes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Sasquatch 107.7

Delta Airlines is Ending Another Direct Flight Out of Rochester

It seems like it wasn't that long ago they added it, but now Delta Airlines says it's pulling the plug on another direct flight out of Rochester. Travel is likely one of the industries most immediately affected by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Just when we thought we were in the clear and travel started taking off again earlier this year, we're now mired in high cases counts due to the Delta variant here in Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Moorhead Police Release Names of 7 People Found Dead in Home

Moorhead, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears investigators will have to wait for the results of toxicology screenings to learn what killed seven people inside a home in Moorhead. A family member conducting a welfare check discovered the bodies of four adults and three children inside a residence Saturday evening. Moorhead Police say the preliminary autopsies performed on the remains ruled out any obvious trauma as the cause of death. Blood samples from the victims have been submitted to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office lab for testing in hopes of determining the cause of the deaths.
MOORHEAD, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Two Women Injured in Collision Near Pine Island

Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two women were transported to St. Mary's hospital yesterday with injuries suffered in a traffic crash several miles west of Pine Island. The State Patrol says the crash was reported just after 4:30 PM along Highway 57 at the intersection with Goodhue County Road. Officials reported that 25-year-old Savanna Smith of Kenyon was driving west on a County Road when her SUV collided with a car traveling south on Highway 57. The other driver was identified as 35-year-old Stefani Jones of Madison Wisconsin.
PINE ISLAND, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, MN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy