Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley put on an impressive showing in Sunday’s 31-30 narrow loss to the Green Bay Packers where the team came up just short on a two-point conversion in the final minute. Huntley was 28-of-40 passing for 215 yards and two touchdowns, and also showed off his athleticism plenty of times on the ground. Huntley carried 13 times for 73 yards and added another two scores in that department. He impressed his head coach, John Harbaugh, in a big way.

