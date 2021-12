Human-truth-serum Howard Stern has extracted more truth, this time from Ben Affleck, who went on Stern’s SiriusXM show in the throes of a press tour for The Tender Bar as well as The Last Duel and likely not Deep Water. The actor spoke frankly about marriage and addiction, casting his marriage to Jennifer Garner as a story with familiar contours. At the end of the day, their divorce was something quite pedestrian in his words.

