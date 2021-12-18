ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Fire Destroys Rochester Home

By Kim David
KROC News
KROC News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A fire has wiped out a Rochester home. The Rochester Fire Department says the fire was reported around 8:45 pm Friday at 3230 Marion Road SE in the...

krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KROC News

Three-Vehicle Crash North Of Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash north of Rochester Tuesday. The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 247 around 6:00 am. The State Patrol says a pickup truck was driving west on Highway 247 when it collided with...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Perennial Rochester Criminal Arrested Again

Rochester, MN - A local man described by authorities as a perennial criminal is in trouble again. Rochester police arrested 28-year-old Matthew Tlougan early Monday after finding him inside a house that was being renovated. The house is located in the 10 block of 7th Ave SE and its owners...
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Accidents
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
KROC News

Rochester Man Refuses To Be Robbed – At Gunpoint

Moilanen says after the victim refused, the man got into a nearby car and it drove off. The victim said there were three other people in the car, described as a white Chevy Cruze or Malibu model. The man with the gun was described as a light-skinned black man about 6 feet tall with a skinny build.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Rochester Man Attacked and Knocked Unconscious

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are investigating an assault that apparently left the victim unconscious with an injury to his lower jaw. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the incident was reported just before 6 PM on Friday and actually occurred around 7 AM the same day. The victim, a 23-year-old man, told investigators his assailants were three white males who approached him from behind while he was walking along Valleyhigh Drive Northwest near the Post Office and knocked him unconscious.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Rochester Woman Sentenced For Arson and Vehicle Theft

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman has been sentenced to five years supervised probation for an arson conviction. 36-year-old Angela Spears entered a guilty plea to a second-degree arson charge in October. She also pleaded guilty to a felony vehicle theft charge, which also resulted in a sentence of five years on probation to be served concurrently with the sentence in the arson case.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Home Park#Accident
KROC News

Rochester Police and Schools Team Up to Brighten the Holidays for Students

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department and Rochester Public Schools collaborated to brighten the holidays for students at Middle School Right Fit. Utilizing Target's Heroes and Helpers programs, the school's 19 students received $100 to spend on gifts for themselves and their loved ones. The students shopped through Target.com and then officers picked up the purchases.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Winona Man Sentence For Shooting Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Winona man has been ordered to prison for his involvement in a shooting in Rochester last year. Dashaun Pittman, who will work his 24th birthday tomorrow behind bars, was sentenced today to five years in prison for his conviction on a felony charge for illegal possession of a firearm or ammunition. He entered into a plea agreement in August that resulted in the dismissal of a second-degree assault charge.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Two Men Hit By Semi-Truck In Northwest Minnesota

Alexandria, MN (KROC AM News) - It was a very close call for two men who stopped to change a tire Monday in northwest Minnesota. They were hit by a semi-truck. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened around 2:30 pm on westbound I-94 near Alexandria. According to the...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KROC News

Four More Tornadoes Confirmed in Southeastern Minnesota

La Crosse, MN (KROC-AM News) - Prior to last Wednesday, there had never been a tornado in Minnesota's recorded history during the month of December. As of today, the National Weather Service has confirmed 13 tornadoes from the historic Derecho storm that raced across the state Wednesday evening. Four tornadoes...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Two More Tornadoes Added to Confirmed List in SE Minnesota

La Crosse, MN (KROC-AM News) - The National Weather Service added a couple more tornadoes to the list over the weekend and has now confirmed nine tornadoes hit parts of southern Minnesota last Wednesday. The most recent additions to the list of confirmed twisters were in northeastern Mower and northwestern...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Is There Even a Chance For a White Christmas in Minnesota This Year?

We're under a week until Santa heads out and our snow is pretty much gone, so is there even a chance of a White Christmas in southeast Minnesota this year?. It was just a little over a week ago, back on Friday, December 10th, when Old Man Winter made his first appearance here in Minnesota, dumping between 6 and 12 inches of the white stuff over southeast Minnesota (with MUCH more snow in parts of the southeast Twin Cities metro area.)
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Big Addition Planned For Chester Woods Park If Grant Money Is Approved

Chester Woods is one of my favorite places in the area. Our family spends a lot of time there in the summer hanging at the beach, canoeing and kayaking, and hiking around the approximately 15 miles of trails. Snowshoeing and cross-country skiing are popular activities in the winter. The park...
KROC News

Two Teens Killed in Rollover Near Cresco Iowa

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (AP) — Two teens died and three more were seriously hurt when the SUV they were riding in rolled three times. The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday in a rural part of Winneshiek County between Decorah and Cresco. According to...
IOWA STATE
KROC News

Rochester Man Killed By Tree During Wednesday’s Storm

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man was killed during the storm that hit the city Wednesday evening and his death is being called “weather-related.”. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Lee Rossman says the victim was hit by a section of a tree that snapped and landed on him and his truck.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy