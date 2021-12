The mysterious final member of the new Marauders squad is one of the X-Men's deadliest villains. Cassandra Nova joins the Marauders when writer Steve Orlando and artist Eleonora Carlini launch their new Marauders run in March. Nova is Professor Xavier's twin sister who first appeared in Grant Morrison's milestone early 2000s New X-Men series. In that story, she pulled off one of the deadliest strikes against mutants in Marvel Universe history, sending an army of Sentinels to raze the mutant nation of Genosha. Kate Pryde's father was among those killed in the event, making it particularly interesting that Cassandra is joining Kate's crew.

COMICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO