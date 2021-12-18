Net profits of China’s centrally-owned state firms at $275 billion in Jan-Nov – state media

China shut down a city of 13 million people on Thursday in a bid to extinguish a tiny Covid outbreak and chase its zero-case goal, as other nations around the globe battled huge infection surges driven by Omicron.
Stock markets rose in Asia, following Wall Street's lead, partly due to preliminary studies from Britain indicating Omicron infections were less likely to result in hospitalisation compared with the Delta.
The cautious optimism was also lifted by news that the US Food and Drug Administration had authorised Pfizer's anti-Covid pill, providing fresh tools to battle the disease.
But with Omicron driving record infection numbers in many countries, authorities around the world were turning back to restrictions on travel and gatherings.
