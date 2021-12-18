Plea in Delhi HC seeks Rs 50 coins for visually impaired

The UK Supreme Court on Monday ruled that a dispute over control of 31 tonnes of Venezuelan gold deposited with the Bank of England should be heard again by a lower court.
The latest twist in the long-running case, which hinges on whether President Nicolas Maduro's administration or Juan Guaido's opposition one is considered Venezuela's legitimate government, was welcomed by Guaido's camp as a recognition of his claim to power.
Guaido, who is also president of the country's National Assembly, claims the election was flawed and that he is Venezuela's lawful leader.
Both parties have created separate management committees of the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV), which has some $1 billion worth of gold held in reserve at the Bank of England in London.
