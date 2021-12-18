ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plea in Delhi HC seeks Rs 50 coins for visually impaired

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): An application has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking to formulate a policy to issue Rs 50 coins to provide equality of opportunity and ease of doing business to the visually challenged citizens of the country. The application has been filed...

dallassun.com

How 'Bimaru' Uttar Pradesh has transformed into progressive State under Yogi Adityanath: Biography on UP CM

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): A new book chronicles how Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath transformed the state in various aspects in law and order, connectivity, education, health infrastructure, and overall growth. The author Shantanu Gupta has previously written "The Monk Who Became Chief Minister: The definitive biography...
INDIA
dallassun.com

Telangana reports 14 new Omicron cases, state tally rises to 38

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 23 (ANI): Telangana reported 14 new cases of the new COVID variant, Omicron in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department. With this, the total number of Omicron cases rose to 38 in the state. According to the state health department, as many...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Ready to provide additional Rafale aircraft to India: French Defence Minister

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Assuring full commitment to the Make-in-India initiative, French Defence Minister Florence Parly on Friday said that Paris is open and ready to provide additional Rafale aircraft upon India's request. She made these remarks during a conversation with Dr Mohan Kumar, Chairman of research and...
INDIA
dallassun.com

India 4th most spammed country in world, says report

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): According to the annual Global Spam Report released by Truecaller, India is the fourth most spammed country. Over 202 million spam calls were made by just one spammer in India. That's over 664,000 people that were disturbed by spam calls every day and 27,000 people every hour - from just one phone number, says the report.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dallassun.com

India will be world's fastest-growing economy in 2022: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Friday asserted that "India will be the world's fastest-growing economy in 2022". The Home Minister, while speaking after inaugurating the 94th Annual Conference (AGM) of FICCI, said that India emerged first in the world from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the policy decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
INDIA
dallassun.com

From Indian perspective, Vietnam is key partner for ASEAN, Indo-Pacific: Jaishankar

New Delhi (India), December 17 (ANI): Asserting that India's Act East policy is a guiding partner and helped in the larger Indo-Pacific approach, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that from the Indian perspective, Vietnam is a key partner in both ASEAN and Indo-Pacific. Speaking at the celebrations...
INDIA
dallassun.com

India in touch with Pakistan to send wheat, medicines to Afghanistan: MEA

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): India is in touch with authorities in Pakistan to send more humanitarian assistance, including wheat and life-saving medicines to Afghanistan, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday. "We'll continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. We're committed to sending 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat...
INDIA
The Independent

Bride’s parents will lose thousands due to Nigeria’s ‘unjust’ move to red list

A bride set to be married in Nigeria this month has said her wedding “will not be the same” after the country’s “unjust” move to the UK’s red list.In a bid to slow the spread of Covid’s Omicron variant, the Government announced that UK and Irish citizens and residents arriving from Nigeria must spend 10 days in hotel quarantine and have two negative PCR test results.Comfort Nsek said her parents, who travelled to the west African country at the end of November to finalise wedding plans, will have to pay £3,715 to quarantine after the wedding on December 22.“(It’s) money...
SOCIETY
CBS News

Japan hangs 3 inmates for "extremely ghastly" crimes in first executions since 2019

Japan hanged three death-row inmates on Tuesday, its first executions in two years, amid growing criticism by human rights groups of the country's use of the death penalty. One of the three, Yasutaka Fujishiro, was convicted of killing seven people and setting fire to their house in 2004, while the other two, Tomoaki Takanezawa and Mitsunori Onogawa, were convicted in the 2003 killings of two pinball parlor employees.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dallassun.com

Pakistan businessmen demand withdrawal of changes in Customs Act

Peshawar [Pakistan], December 18 (ANI): Pakistan businessmen on Saturday demanded immediate withdrawal of changes in the recent amendments to the Customs Act for the restoration of the powers of the Karachi customs, Director-General to determine the valuation of fresh and dry fruits imported from Afghanistan. The local businessmen fear that...
WORLD
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Dubai princess gets record $720 million divorce payout

LONDON — A British judge on Tuesday shed light on the lavish lifestyle of Dubai’s ruling family by awarding a record-breaking settlement worth in excess of $720 million to a princess in her custody battle with the ruler of the emirate. The settlement concludes a long-running and acrimonious...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BBC

Tortured to death: Myanmar mass killings revealed

The Myanmar military carried out a series of mass killings of civilians in July that resulted in the deaths of at least 40 men, a BBC investigation has found. Eyewitnesses and survivors said that soldiers, some as young as 17, rounded up villagers before separating the men and killing them. Video footage and images from the incidents appear to show most of those killed were tortured first and buried in shallow graves.
MILITARY
AFP

UK Supreme Court sends Venezuelan gold case back to lower court

The UK Supreme Court on Monday ruled that a dispute over control of 31 tonnes of Venezuelan gold deposited with the Bank of England should be heard again by a lower court. The latest twist in the long-running case, which hinges on whether President Nicolas Maduro's administration or Juan Guaido's opposition one is considered Venezuela's legitimate government, was welcomed by Guaido's camp as a recognition of his claim to power. Guaido, who is also president of the country's National Assembly, claims the election was flawed and that he is Venezuela's lawful leader. Both parties have created separate management committees of the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV), which has some $1 billion worth of gold held in reserve at the Bank of England in London.
WORLD

