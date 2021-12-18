ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Videos used to misinform about COVID

By ANGELO FICHERA and SOPHIA TULP Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleJake West was a seemingly healthy 17-year-old when he collapsed during high school football practice in Indiana and died of sudden cardiac arrest. A video widely shared online falsely suggests COVID-19 vaccination is to blame, weaving headlines about him into a rapid-fire compilation of news coverage about athletes collapsing....

Medscape News

12 State Boards Have Disciplined Docs for COVID Misinformation

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Only 12 state medical boards have taken action against physicians who have spread false or misleading information about COVID-19, according to a new survey from the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB). The FSMB reports that...
Axios

Facebook exec blames society for COVID misinformation

Longtime Facebook veteran Andrew Bosworth insists that political and COVID-19 misinformation are societal problems rather than issues that have been magnified by social networks. Why it matters: Critics say Facebook and other social networks have played a significant role in vaccine hesitancy and the spread of political misinformation. "Individual humans...
Vanity Fair

Facebook: It’s Not Our Fault People Want COVID Misinformation

Over the summer, as bogus information about COVID and vaccines spread aggressively across social media, President Joe Biden’s irritations with Facebook boiled over. “They’re killing people,” he said. The president soon backtracked, softening his position a bit. But his frustration was understandable; the company has struggled to contain dangerous misinformation on the platform, and has been characteristically lacking in transparency about it, both with the public and policymakers.
Harvard Health

Research note: Examining how various social media platforms have responded to COVID-19 misinformation

We analyzed community guidelines and official news releases and blog posts from 12 leading social media and messaging platforms (SMPs) to examine their responses to COVID-19 misinformation. While the majority of platforms stated that they prohibited COVID-19 misinformation, the responses of many platforms lacked clarity and transparency. Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter had largely consistent responses, but other platforms varied with regard to types of content prohibited, criteria guiding responses, and remedies developed to address misinformation. Only Twitter and YouTube described their systems for applying various remedies. These differences highlight the need to establish general standards across platforms to address COVID-19 misinformation more cohesively.
EurekAlert

Millions embrace Covid-19 misinformation, which is linked to hesitancy on vaccination and boosters

Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania. Twenty-one months into the global pandemic, millions of Americans continue to believe misinformation about vaccination and Covid-19, and these beliefs are associated with hesitancy to get themselves and their children vaccinated – or, if they are vaccinated, to get a booster for added protection against the omicron and delta variants.
beckershospitalreview.com

67% of state medical boards see rise in complaints against COVID-19 misinformation, disinformation

The Federation of State Medical Boards on Dec. 9 released findings from its annual survey showing that 67 percent of its members have experienced an increase in complaints related to licensee dissemination of untrue or misleading COVID-19 information. The national nonprofit organization, which supports state medical boards in licensing, disciplining...
geekwire.com

COVID-19 misinformation still featured on Amazon, months after inquiries from lawmakers

Amazon’s e-commerce site still prominently features content about COVID-19 that was deemed as misinformation and called out more than two months ago by U.S. lawmakers. Searches for terms such as “COVID-19” and “vaccine” yielded “highly-ranked and favorably-tagged books based on falsehoods about COVID-19 vaccines and cures,” according to a Sept. 7 letter to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy by Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
