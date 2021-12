Ken Kragen, producer of Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, among others, organizer of humanitarian projects including “We Are The World” and “Hands Across America, and personal manager to the likes of Kenny Rogers, Lionel Richie and many others, died Tuesday of natural causes at his home in Brentwood, CA, a family spokesperson announced. He was 85. A graduate of Harvard Business School, Kragen’s decades-long career transcended the music and entertainment industries, where he managed some of the world’s top entertainers including Rogers, Richie, The Bee Gees, Olivia Newton-John, Burt Reynolds, The Smothers Brothers and Trisha Yearwood, among others. He created and organized historic...

BRENTWOOD, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO