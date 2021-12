Ron Rivera spoke to the media today after Washington's 27-17 loss to the Eagles last night. He gave several injury updates from last game, but didn't mention DE Daniel Wise who left with a knee injury after a dirty block from TE Dallas Goedert. Antonio Gibson suffered a toe injury, but came back in the game to play through it. Rivera said it was similar to the turf toe injury he suffered last year, and had offseason surgery to clear up lingering fluid. Rivera said that William Jackson III(ankle) and Landon Collins(foot) are getting MRIs, but they diagnosis "sounded encouraging". Ian Rapoport quickly reported that Jackson may have an Achilles sprain.

