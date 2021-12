Jack Whitehall has said he was “conscious of not outstaying [his] welcome” as he explained why he won’t be hosting the Brit Awards in 2022. Next year’s event will be hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan, which will be the first time Whitehall is absent from the music awards ceremony in four years.In a new interview with The Independent, Whitehall said he was aware of how he is received by others. “After that first time, I was conscious of not outstaying my welcome,” he said. “I wanted to make sure people still enjoyed seeing me do it.” He added that...

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO