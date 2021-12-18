ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sir Sean Connery's granddaughter blasts Emily Ratajkowski

Cover picture for the articleSir Sean Connery's granddaughter Saskia Connery has lashed out at Emily Ratajkowski. The late 'Bond' star's relative has blasted the model for promoting an unhealthy body image after she shared a picture of her extremely taut tummy on social media. According to the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column, Saskia...

TheDailyBeast

Britney Spears Slams Diane Sawyer: ‘Kiss My White Ass’

Newly freed from her conservatorship, Britney Spears has some choice words for Diane Sawyer: “Kiss my white ass.” In a since-deleted Instagram post Monday night, Spears slammed Sawyer for a 2003 interview in her New York City apartment that aired on ABC’s Primetime Thursday. Spears claims that at the time she was under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, and didn’t have the agency to decide whether or not she wanted to participate when Sawyer showed up. The pop star called out Sawyer for asking probing questions about her recent break-up with Justin Timberlake, implying that the romantic turmoil was Spears’ fault and that she was a “bad example.” “What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???” Spears wrote. “I was a baby . . . and didn’t understand, but I f—king do now.”
Vogue Magazine

Shop Leather Puffer Coats a la Rihanna and Emily Ratajkowski

As temperatures continue to drop, celebrities like Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and Emily Ratajkowski are taking the leather puffer coat trend to the next level. Instead of the cropped proportions of the puffed-up topper, we’re seeing the stars gravitate toward roomier dimensions that almost skim the floor. In Kardashian’s case,...
Emily Ratajkowski
Sean Connery
Britney Spears
enstarz.com

Sean Connery's Real Cause of Death: Former James Bond Actor's Health Condition Leading To Death Last October Revealed

Sean Connery's cause of death was reportedly revealed by his loved ones a month after the "James Bond" actor passed away. The celebrity was best known for being the first-ever actor to play Agent 007 in the 1962 James Bond feature film "Dr. No." After years in the entertainment industry, Connery decided to retire from acting after his appearance in the film adaptation of the comic book series "The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen," which was released in 2003.
thedigitalfix.com

Sean Connery turned down the role of Gandalf in Lord of the Rings

Sir Ian McKellen has become synonymous with the iconic role of Gandalf the Grey, the powerful wizard in J.R.R Tolkien’s epic Lord of the Rings saga. But McKellen shockingly wasn’t the first choice for Gandalf. Instead of McKellen, Sean Connery almost played the famed character for Peter Jackson’s acclaimed cinematic adaptation of Tolkien’s story.
Cosmopolitan

Lily Collins is unrecognisable with a jet-black mullet

When you find the hair and makeup look that you think best suits you, it makes sense that it’ll become your go-to look. Just look at Lily Collins. For as long as we can remember, the Emily in Paris star has rocked the same shade of deep brunette hair. Which is why we were all so surprised when she switched up her look with a platinum blonde pixie.
Glamour

Emily in Paris Subtly Revealed Emily's Age in Season 2

Remember when everyone thought Emily from Emily in Paris was in her early twenties and then we were all wrong…including Lily Collins? Well, Emily's official age was finally revealed in season 2, which dropped on Netflix on December 22. Don't worry, this post will not include spoilers (unless you consider her age a spoiler, I guess).
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T & Coco’s Daughter Gives Twerk Lessons To Her Grandma On Instagram

As noted in her Instagram bio, 42-year-old Coco Austin is a “super mom” to her daughter, Chanel, which means the two spend plenty of time together. The Los Angeles native frequently shares content with her daughter on social media, and over the weekend, the young girl’s grandma even got in on the fun.
d1softballnews.com

Brad Pitt has a new partner

Among the items on the agenda of the thorny lawsuit between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, in addition to the problems inherent in custody of the children, there was also the question of Chateau Miraval, the prestigious castle of the couple with an adjoining winery. Finally it seems that at...
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Wore A Skintight Crystal Catsuit To The 'Unforgivable' Premiere—Her Body Looks Incredible!

We need a moment to catch our breath after seeing Sandra Bullock’s latest red carpet look! The 57-year-old actress looked nothing short of sensational when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix film, The Unforgivable, on Tuesday, November 30th, wearing a super-glamorous skintight crystal catsuit that showcased her enviable – and quite frankly, unbelievable – figure! We are speechless!
