One injured in overnight shooting on Charleston’s west side

By Isaac Taylor
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting on the city’s west side, according to Metro 911 officials.

Officials report that at 4:25 a.m., law enforcement received a call about a shooting at a GoMart on Charleston’s west side.

They say one person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Officials say no one has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

They say the Charleston Police Department is investigating.

