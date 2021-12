Over the past month, following several high-profile retail thefts of luxury stores around the Bay Area and across the country — including in San Francisco’s Union Square — our city has been caught in the crossfire of attacks on criminal justice reform. The all-too-common response to these crimes has been calls for more policing and attacks on progressive reforms, but these knee-jerk reactions are short-sighted. Achieving long-lasting public safety means we must think about these crimes differently. If we truly care about preventing these crimes — as well as others — we must implement the systemic changes needed to make a real difference.

