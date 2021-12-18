ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Harvard drops standardized test requirement

By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
Antelope Valley Press
 4 days ago

Students will be able to apply to Harvard University without submitting SAT or ACT scores for at least the next four years, the Ivy League school announced, Thursday, extending a policy many colleges have...

www.avpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
clarkson.edu

Clarkson’s Reh School of Business to Waive Standardized Test Requirements for Grad School Admission

Graduate students applying to Clarkson University’s David D. Reh School of Business programs over the next year won’t have to submit their test scores. The Reh School of Business Office of Graduate Business Programs announced today that they will waive its standardized test requirement (GMAT/GRE, etc.) for admissions effective immediately until December 31, 2022.
POTSDAM, NY
CBS LA

CSU System To Require Boosters For All Students, Staff

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The California State University system announced Wednesday that all students and staff will be required to get COVID-19 vaccine boosters in order to attend in-person classes. An instructor gives a tour of the campus to transfer students in their first semester at CSU Northridge. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images) The booster requirement will take effect on Feb. 28 or six months after a person has received their second dose, whichever is later. However, the CSU system left the door open for individual schools to issue earlier compliance dates. “Vaccination, including a booster when eligible, remains our most effective strategy against...
LOS ANGELES, CA
news9.com

Harvard Says It Won't Require SAT Or ACT Scores Through 2026

Harvard on Thursday said it won't require applicants submit SAT or ACT scores through 2026, as the Ivy League institution joins other colleges that are either temporarily or permanently becoming "test optional" for would-be students. That means that students seeking entry into the classes of 2027, 2028, 2029 and 2030...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standardized Tests#Harvard University
Boston Globe

Harvard extends test-optional admissions policy for four years

“Students who do not submit standardized test scores will not be disadvantaged in their application process." Harvard will not require SAT or ACT scores for admission through the next four years, extending a policy adopted during the coronavirus pandemic and adding fuel to the movement to permanently eliminate standardized test scores for admission to even the nation’s most selective schools.
HARVARD, MA
advantagenews.com

ISBE looking to overhaul standardized testing

The Illinois State Board of Education is considering changes to the Illinois Assessment of Readiness Test that school districts give to students every spring. It comes after several lawmakers called for changes to the assessment. State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala said changes need to be made to the process,...
ILLINOIS STATE
pagosadailypost.com

Colorado Board of Education Recommending Resumption of Standardized Testing

This story by Yesenia Robles appeared on Chalkbeat Colorado on December 16, 2021. The Colorado Board of Education recommended Thursday resuming full statewide testing and using those results to restart accountability ratings, but state lawmakers ultimately will decide what the system looks like next year. The State Board weighed in...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Sacramento

UC Davis Considers Dropping Biweekly COVID Testing Requirement

DAVIS (CBS13) — UC Davis is considering getting rid of their COVID-19 testing requirement. The school has announced a plan to stop requiring vaccinated people to test for COVID once every two weeks when the winter quarter starts in January. Instead, they’ll just be encouraged to test. But as omicron spreads, a petition by a lecturer is calling on the university to keep that regular testing requirement. So far, it has around 500 signatures.
DAVIS, CA
oakpark.com

D90, D97 officials grapple with standardized test results

Oak Park and River Forest school officials, analyzing the results of the 2020-21 Illinois Report Card, say the data presented is limited and not representative of their students’ overall academic performance, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as a continuing issue. “I can’t really talk to you about where we are...
RIVER FOREST, IL
The Baltimore Sun

First Maryland standardized school tests since start of pandemic see dramatic drop in student achievement scores

The first Maryland standardized tests given since the beginning of the pandemic show a dramatic drop in student achievement, mirroring a nationwide trend of academic loss, according to preliminary data released by the state education department Tuesday. Just 15% of the state’s public school students passed math and 35% passed English, the greatest single-year declines on any state tests given ...
MARYLAND STATE
Fox News

Boston University student newspaper editorial argues 'outright abolishing' campus police might improve safety

A Boston University student newspaper editorial board is arguing that "outright abolishing" the campus police department might "improve student safety." In an editorial published on Wednesday by the Boston University student newspaper, The Daily Free Press, the editors said that their campus has a "safety issue," and one way to fix it could be defunding or "outright abolishing" the campus police and replacing it with other "new services."
COLLEGES
Boston Herald

Harvard professor’s trial a test of DOJ’s China prosecutions

The trial of a Harvard University professor charged with hiding his ties to a Chinese-run recruitment program is the latest bellwether in the U.S. Justice Department’s controversial effort to crackdown on economic espionage by China. Opening statements in the trial of Charles Lieber, the former chair of Harvard’s department...
HARVARD, MA
CBS Chicago

UIC Campus, Undergraduates At UIUC To Start Classes Online In January Due To COVID-19 Concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) — With the omicron variant fueling a rapid spike in COVID-19 cases, the University of Illinois at Chicago and undergrads at the U of I at Champaign-Urbana will both start their spring semester with two weeks of remote learning. Classes will be online at UIC from Monday, Jan. 10 through Sunday, Jan. 23. Exceptions will be made at UIC for the health science colleges, labs, clinics, internships, and other cases that cannot be offered virtually. For undergraduates at UIUC, the first week of the spring semester from Jan. 18 until Jan. 23 will also be online, with in-person instruction scheduled to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Boston

Massachusetts State Universities Will Require COVID Booster Shots For Students, Staff In The Spring

WORCESTER (CBS) — The nine colleges that make up the Massachusetts State University system will require COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for students and staff this spring. In a joint statement, the colleges said everyone on campus will need to get a booster within 30 days of becoming eligible. The campuses in the state university system are Bridgewater, Fitchburg, Framingham, Salem, Westfield and Worcester State Universities, Massachusetts College of Art & Design, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, and the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. LIST: These Colleges Are Requiring Students & Staff To Get Booster Shots “With the continuing transmission of the Delta variant and the emergence of the Omicron variant, the safety of our campus communities remains at the forefront of our planning as we prepare to return to in-person learning and campus life for the spring 2021,” Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts James Birge said in a statement. The colleges will also continue to mandate face masks and COVID testing, and offer online and hybrid options for students.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

University professor fired after mixing up names of two Black students

NEW YORK CITY (TND) — The termination of a Fordham University professor reportedly stemmed from his repeated confusion over the names of two students who allegedly said they felt he was mixing up their names because they were Black. Former English department adjunct professor Dr. Christopher Trogan was terminated...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy