Potter on Daunte Wright death: ‘I’m sorry it happened’

Antelope Valley Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright told jurors at her manslaughter trial, on Friday, that she “didn’t want to hurt anybody” that day, saying during sometimes tearful testimony that she shouted a warning about using her Taser on Wright after she saw fear in...

