Veganuary-Themed Food Campaigns

By Michael Hemsworth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Birds Eye 'Do What You Canuary' campaign is being launched by the brand in the UK to encourage consumers to make as many small changes as they can to try out a meat-free, plant-based diet. The campaign highlights the brand's meat-free products and takes...

The Independent

Make Veganuary work for you: The Independent to host virtual IndyEats event

It’s that time of year again. Whether you’re looking to dip your toe into a more flexitarian diet or you simply want a bit of a detox after weeks of festive overindulgence, you might be considering trying Veganuary. But how do you get started, what do you need to know before you begin, and are there any quick tips and tricks worth knowing about?Find out all about that and more at our free live event where myself and the IndyEats team will be speaking to vegan chef Bettina Campolucci Bordi and plant-based nutritionist Rohini Bajekal about all the ways you can make Veganuary work for you. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a full-time vegan, you partake in the 31-day challenge every year or this is your first time, it’s our mission to make it all seem less daunting. We’ll go over the hows and whys, easy starter recipes, hacks to make your life easier, and advice on making the switch in a healthy, sustainable way. Taking place over Zoom on Thursday 6 January from 6.30pm, it’s completely free to attend - just make sure you sign up here in advance.
foodsafetynews.com

Danish campaign targets knowledge about cooling of hot food

Most businesses correctly cool down hot food but some violations were found during inspections in Denmark. The Danish Veterinary and Food Administration (Fødevarestyrelsen) investigated whether shops, restaurants and caterers were in control of the refrigeration and cooling process and its management. Overall, 91 percent of the sites subject to...
progressivegrocer.com

On-Trend 2022 Nutrition Themes

A new year is approaching, and with that comes a fresh look at food strategies and trends that will be the focal point of the next 12 months. The upcoming year will continue to build on consumers’ omnichannel path to purchase and the even bigger headway being made in retailer e-commerce. Products and services that align with on-trend 2022 nutrition themes include unique ingredients, a continued enthusiasm for plant-based options and purposeful eating, foods for weight management, and easing stress at mealtime.
TrendHunter.com

Sustainable Sports Drink Packaging

Lucozade Sport is introducing a new reduced plastic sleeve as part of its initiative to create more sustainable packaging that reduces its reliance on virgin materials. The new product packaging sleeve is being rolled out now in the UK, and is reported to save 101-tonnes of virgin plastic per year and also makes it easier for it to be recognized when recycled. The new packaging sleeve follows on the brand's previous packaging update and comes as part of the brand's larger shift towards more sustainable packaging by 2030.
CBS Miami

Add Cream Cheese To The Growing List Of Shortages

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Restaurants have been hit hard during the pandemic with shutdowns and a lack of workers. The industry is now struggling with another challenge. Food shortages are now spreading to local bagel shops – that’s because it’s hard to find cream cheese. Kraft-Heinz, which makes Philadelphia Cream Cheese, says demand has increased since the pandemic started. This year the company reports it is shipping 35% more product than last year. The company ran a promotion the weekend before Christmas suggesting alternative holiday desserts for people who can’t find their product. The company even offered a $20 reimbursement to 18,000 customers. Cornell University professor...
homecrux.com

These Appetizing Christmas-Themed Food Ideas Will Leave Guests in Awe

When I am feeling sad and down, I return to the basics – food and cinema. However, with the new variant of the Coronavirus stretching its reach, going out for a movie looks like a bad idea. But a virus can’t stop me from exploring my favorite food options at home. If you also plan on staying inside your house this Christmas, try these unique Christmas-themed food ideas and fill your home with the wonderful aroma of holiday cooking.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Global movement Veganuary launches in India

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI/PNN): Veganuary-the global pledge to try vegan for 31 days- has officially launched in India. The movement was born in 2014 and is now observed in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. Every January, lakhs of people try a vegan lifestyle to improve their health, reduce animal suffering, and reduce the climate impact of industrial animal farming.
Mashed

Holiday Trifle Recipe

In the U.S., when we talk about a trifle we're usually referring to something that is no big deal. However, if someone's behavior is described as trifling, Urban Dictionary explains that this means they're up to shady business. On the other side of the Atlantic Ocean though, trifle is something entirely different and infinitely more enjoyable. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka who blogs at The Flexible Fridge explains that "Trifle is traditionally found in British cuisine." She describes it as "a layered dessert mainly with sponge, jelly, berries, and cream."
TrendHunter.com

35 Self-Care Gifts

This curated list of self-care gifts aims to help shoppers and gift receivers unwind after a busy holiday season and a year full of unpredictable lockdowns. The pandemic has taught many people the importance of self-care to help mitigate stress during unprecedented times. Silent Mode's Zense is a vibration speaker...
TrendHunter.com

Turtle-Themed Baked Cookies

'Crumbl Cookies' is an online cookie store that features a new set of cookies each week, this week it uniquely feature a 'Turtle Cookie.' The turtle is a dark chocolate cookie that is meant to be served cold. The top of the cookie features a caramel spread, melted milk chocolate, and a small collection of pecans. Crumbl Cookies is famous for creating cookies that are visual experiences as well as tasty treats. The Turtle cookie follows this pattern.
TrendHunter.com

Traditional Lightly Fermented Pickles

The Cleveland Kitchen lightly fermented pickles are being launched by the fermented food brand to provide consumers with a tasty option to enjoy on its own or as part of their favorite recipe. The pickles come in two options to choose from including Bread & Butta and King Koshers, which are priced at $6.99 and $7.99 a jar, respectively. The Bread & Butta variety is characterized by its not too sweet recipe, while the King Kosher ones are extra crunchy with a dilly garlic flavor.
98.7 WFGR

If These Cookies Are So Popular, Why Does Nobody Eat Them?

Snowball cookies are supposed to be Michigan's "most popular Christmas cookie" according to Google Trends. But here at in our office, they sit untouched for weeks. USA Today poured through Google data to see which Christmas cookies are exceptionally popular in each state. And Snowball Cookies are supposed to be...
Parade

The Easiest Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe Ever

Although fudge is popular during the holiday season, it’s actually a sweet treat you can enjoy throughout the year—even during the summer months. And now more than ever home cooks of all ages are trying their hands at making delicious desserts in their own kitchen. So why not start with something easy like this simple and quick peanut butter fudge recipe.
The Guardian

Senior Campaigner or Campaign Manager

Changing Markets is looking for an experienced Senior Campaigner or Campaign Manager to join our dynamic team in running and winning market transformation campaigns. The position is full-time and the successful candidate should be based in our London office at 1 Mark Square. They will work on a range of different international campaigns in a flexible and dynamic working environment.
TrendHunter.com

Mushroom-Fueled Functional Creamers

Four Sigmatic is expanding its range of functional mushroom products with a new line of functional creamers that are packed with benefits to support everyday life. Of the new products, the Gut Health Functional Creamer With Probiotics & MCT Oil; the Think Functional Creamer with Lion’s Mane Mushrooms & MCT Oil; and the Balance Functional Creamer With Ashwagandha & MCT Oil.
MedicalXpress

Tobacco-style health campaigns needed to spell out ultra processed food harms

Tobacco-style public health campaigns are needed to spell out the full extent of the harms of ultra processed foods, argue public health experts in the open access journal BMJ Global Health. Despite strong evidence linking these products to serious health consequences, the public are in the dark about the real...
TrendHunter.com

Holiday-Themed Cheesecake Branding

The English Cheesecake Company is gearing up for the holiday season with a special festive packaging that will encourage consumers to get in the festive spirit. The packaging will be observed as a limited-edition launch for the brand's Luxury Vanilla Cheesecake with Lotus Biscoff and highlights it as a great option to pick up for guests to enjoy. The brand is also running a contest that could have consumers find a lucky ticket inside the box.
The Independent

10 best sustainable cookbooks to help you reduce your food waste

The impact that food production has on the planet is well-documented, with a recent study finding that our food systems are responsible for more than a third (34 per cent ) of all man-made greenhouse gas emissions. While the onus is primarily on large corporations and governments to help drive down this hefty carbon footprint, there are ways that we, as home cooks, can pull our weight too, tweaking the way we shop and cook.It’s easier said than done, though. There isn’t one single formula for a sustainable diet and opinions vary hugely on what’s best for nature when it comes...
Click10.com

Rodent droppings, moldy lettuce, flies and roaches with your burger?

Below is a list of places ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean-up and re-inspection. ***WAYBACK BURGERS. 4690 NORTH STATE ROAD 7. COCONUT CREEK. INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT. 18 VIOLATIONS FOUND. “Rodent...
