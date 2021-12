Just in time for cold winter days, the South Korean footwear and handbag label OSOI has launched its 'Special Winter' collection. Appropriately titled, the Special Winter range is teaming with winter-ready handbags and footwear. For instance, the brand's Tobee Mule, Tobee Clog, and Boat shoes have all received a fuzzy shearling and camel shade makeover. The chic Toboo boots have also received the same extra cozy, winter-ready treatment. To round out the collection, the brand has debuted its new Bridge purse, which boasts a structured silhouette and comes in an array of colors – from minimalist neutrals to eye-catching pastels.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 14 HOURS AGO