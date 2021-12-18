Anime-Inspired Mobile Games

As applies to every facet of both the mobile and gaming worlds, nothing is the same as it was a decade ago — not to mention forty years ago. And while it’s rightful to say that the industry was due for a seismic shift upon Milton Bradley’s Microvision in 1979, the first handheld to offer interchangeable cartridges, no one could have guessed just how far things would progress. Sure enough, they did so with flying colors, as the decades that followed delivered Nintendo’s iconic Game & Watch, a wide array of Game Boy models, and the revolutionary DS, the latter of which just recently stopped dominating store shelves. Of course, other developers hopped on this trend as well, with the early-’90s release of the Sega Game Gear and Sony’s polarizing PSP from the 2000s. While many of these iconic systems from yesteryear have come and gone, the world of portable gaming has excelled to new heights due to mobile game developers providing invigorating options to choose from, with many of these small-scale screens managing to compete head-on with full-on consoles.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO