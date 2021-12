When Lexus debuts its new all-electric supercar—with a name that has yet to be decided—it'll be the spiritual successor to the legendary LFA. Here's a quick refresher: The LFA coupe was made largely of carbon-fiber composite and featured a 553-hp V-10. Obviously, the EV supercar won't have an exotic internal-combustion engine. Instead, its incredible performance will come courtesy of powerful electric motors. While Lexus has revealed very few details, the company says the follow-up to the LFA can reach 60 mph in the low 2-second range. With a solid-state battery packaged within its sleek bodywork—which looks like a McLaren 720S had a baby with a Toyota Supra—the Lexus EV supercar is said to have 435 miles of range. This concept gives a good idea of what to expect.

