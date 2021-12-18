ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fetty Wap arrested at Newark airport due to outstanding warrant

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Fetty Wap was arrested on Friday (17 December) outside the Newark Liberty Airport in New Jersey over an outstanding warrant.

Police received an alert from the rapper’s ankle monitor, prompting them to question him.

Authorities found that Fetty Wap had an active warrant for his arrest, for public nuisance. It is unclear what the specifics of the incident that led to the arrest warrant are.

The artist was released on bail.

The Independent has contacted Fetty Wap’s representatives for comment.

In October, Fetty Wap was arrested on federal drugs charges while attending Rolling Loud festival in New York.

In 2019, he was arrested after allegedly assaulting three employees at a hotel.

He was also arrested in November 2017 and charged with DUI after being caught drag-racing another car on a highway in New York.

Earlier this year, the artist’s four-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell died of complications relating to a heart defect she had had since birth.

The rapper dedicated his Rolling Loud performance to her, saying on Instagram: “LoLo, daddy did that s*** for you last night baby girl.”

The “Trap Queen” singer is father to five other children – Aydin, 10, Zaviera, six, Khari, five, Amani, five, and Zy, who was born in 2018.

The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
