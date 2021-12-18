ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

KC hospitals are full again — and doctors are begging for your help

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Doctors across Kansas City, Lawrence and Topeka banded together Friday to offer a sobering public message: They’ve seen COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations double, triple and continue to get worse in a matter of weeks. Some hospitals are once again postponing non-emergency, non-coronavirus care to free up beds and...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

KDHE: 5000 new cases, 34 more COVID deaths

TOPEKA — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 5,074 to a total of 505,522, the state health department reported Wednesday afternoon. The state reported 34 additional COVID-19 deaths for a total of 6950. As of August 1, 2021, in accordance with an updated...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas officials work to speed distribution of eviction aid

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas officials continue working to speed up the distribution of aid money to help people avoid eviction. More than 40% of the $169 million allocated to the state program has been given out so far, according to Ryan Vincent, executive director of the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation that is overseeing the aid program.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kjellberg honored posthumously Wednesday by HRMC

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Medical Center honored Stanley (Stan) Kjellberg on Wednesday, dedicating in his memory the Outpatient Occupational Therapy Unit. Stan, a long-time employee of the hospital, died of COVID one year ago this week. A permanent plaque now hangs at the entrance of the unit, which...
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Kansas Health
City
Topeka, KS
State
Missouri State
Topeka, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Government
State
Texas State
Topeka, KS
Health
City
Kansas City, KS
Hutch Post

KDHE: COVID cases in Kansas top 500,000

TOPEKA, Kan. — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 2,659 to a total of 500,448, the state health department reported Monday afternoon. The state reported 7 additional COVID-19 deaths for a total of 6916. As of August 1, 2021, in accordance with an...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Mattivi: Next AG must defend 'Value Them Both'

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Republican Attorney General candidate Tony Mattivi sees a big case coming for the next AG that he believes he is uniquely qualified to deal with. "The next attorney general is the person who is going to have the privilege of standing at the podium in front of the Kansas Supreme Court and defending the Value Them Both amendment," Mattivi said. "The attorney general who is elected this time is going to be the person tasked with managing all of the litigation surrounding the Value Them Both amendment. You can bet that when that amendment passes, the other side, that lobby is coming after it. They are going to challenge it in court. We need an attorney general who is experienced in court, who is experienced with complex litigation and is going to be capable of beating back those challenges to that very valuable and very worthwhile amendment."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Two states mandate COVID boosters for healthcare workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California health care workers will be required to have coronavirus booster shots to ensure that hospitals are ready to deal with a surge in cases as the more-transmissible omicron variant spreads throughout the state. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the order Tuesday on his personal Twitter...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hutch Post

Garrett: Crisis care key in becoming CCBHC

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Helping people in crisis get treatment is a big part of what Horizons Mental Health Center is doing to become a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic. "Some of the new programs that we've developed are kind of an extension of the co-responder program with the local...
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Begging#Icu#Liberty Hospital#Omicron#White House
Hutch Post

🎥 Biden on vaccine misinformation: Stop it, stop it now!

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fighting the omicron variant surging through the country, President Joe Biden announced the government will provide 500 million free rapid home-testing kits, increase support for hospitals under strain and redouble vaccination and boosting efforts. Click below to listen to the President's statement on vaccine misinformation. At...
U.S. POLITICS
Hutch Post

Sheriff: 38 in Kansas jail during 2021 Operation Grinch

SHAWNEE COUNTY– Sheriff Brian C. Hill announced the final results of the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office’s recent Operation Grinch that occurred Sunday, December 12 through Saturday, December 18, 2021. During Operation Grinch, law enforcement officers with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Topeka Police Department joined together...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

🎥 Biden details major changes to his COVID-19 winter plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fighting the omicron variant surging through the country, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that the government would provide 500 million free rapid tests, increase support for hospitals under strain and redouble vaccination and boosting efforts. In remarks Tuesday at the White House, Biden detailed major changes...
Hutch Post

Bus fire briefly strands Kansas basketball team in Nebraska

HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) — A bus carrying a Kansas college basketball team caught fire, leaving players and staff briefly stranded in a central Nebraska town. The Holdrege Daily Citizen says the Newman University men’s basketball team from Wichita was heading from Kearney, Nebraska, to Hays, Kansas on Saturday when the fire occurred.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
Hutch Post

Merry Christmas: Biden to offer 500M at-home COVID-19 tests

WASHINGTON (AP) — As coronavirus cases surge in the days before Christmas, President Joe Biden plans to increase support for hospitals, improve access to COVID-19 testing through hundreds of millions of rapid at-home tests and expand the availability of vaccines that can reduce the risks from the omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hutch Post

After court ruling, workers more confused on vaccine mandates

Tens of millions of workers across the U.S. are in limbo as federal courts have issued different rulings related to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for larger private companies, certain health care workers and federal government contractors. A federal appeals court panel has allowed a vaccine requirement for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Hutch Post

Kansas woman sentence in death of 3-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas woman has been sentenced to more than 31 years in prison for killing a 3-year-old girl in a case that drew attention to the agency responsible for overseeing young children in the state. Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick was sentenced Monday, a little more than...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy