Massachusetts State

Massachusetts ending its COVID-19 contact tracing program

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is ending its program that tracks down people who were in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. The...

Michael Desrosiers
4d ago

Once a federal vaccination registry is allowed it automatically generates an unvaccinated registry. That is more than sufficient information to identify and "track" dissidents.

