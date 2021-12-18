ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callum McGregor believes cup final win would confirm Celtic’s progress

Captain Callum McGregor believes winning the Premier Sports Cup final against Hibernian on Sunday would confirm Celtic’s progress under Ange Postecoglou.

The former Australia boss has stamped his mark on the Parkhead club since taking over in the summer with a new-look team and a high-tempo style of play, and the last-gasp 2-1 win at Ross County in midweek made it six wins in a row for the in-form Hoops.

McGregor, who took over as Celtic skipper after Scott Brown left for Aberdeen at the end of last season, believes picking up the first trophy of Postecoglou’s reign would signal the club is heading in the right direction.

Looking forward to the showpiece occasion at Hampden Park, the Scotland midfielder said: “As a group, we are still early stages in our development and we have managed to get to the final.

“When the big games come around, you do everything you can to win them and hopefully that is the case.

“It would obviously give us a massive lift in terms of the indicators that we are doing the right things and we are getting better as a group.

“The boys are feeling good, really confident on the back of some really good performances.

“We have kept a lot of clean sheets, we have been defending well so everyone is in a good place mentally and when you get the chance to win silverware it just adds a little bit of extra excitement.

“In terms of that, we keep working hard, stay calm and then when we approach the game on Sunday we give everything to win.”

Hibs will be guided by caretaker boss David Gray for a third game following the sacking of Jack Ross.

Belgium assistant Shaun Maloney looks likely to be installed as a permanent successor to Ross, who departed after some poor league performances either side of a stunning semi-final win over Rangers at the national stadium, but McGregor is focused only on Celtic.

The former Hoops academy player said: “That is the thing with cup competitions, it is a one-off and if you perform well on the day, you have a great chance of winning.

“That is what we have to guard against.

“Hibs have always been a tough opponent for us, they take the game to us and we need to handle that.

“We will be preparing the game plan properly and we will try to execute it and hopefully that is good enough on the day to win.”

Related
newschain

Paul Hanlon believes Hibernian players will win cup for former management team

Paul Hanlon believes Hibernian’s squad will be driven by a desire to win Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup final for axed management duo Jack Ross and John Potter. The Easter Road side will go into the Hampden showdown with Celtic under the interim coaching staff of David Gray, Eddie May and Craig Samson, with Shaun Maloney understood to be waiting in the wings to take over on a permanent basis.
SOCCER
newschain

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would prefer one-off Carabao Cup semi-final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he is happy to cede any home advantage and play in a one-off Carabao Cup semi-final to ease the burden on his players. After a 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory over Leicester, set up by Takumi Minamino’s goal in the fifth minute of added time to make it 3-3, Klopp’s side were drawn against Arsenal in the last four.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou rues missed chances after Celtic held by St Mirren

Ange Postecoglou claimed Celtic lacked composure in front of goal following his side’s 0-0 stalemate against Covid-affected St Mirren in Paisley.Celtic dominated the cinch Premiership match but could not get the breakthrough and had to settle for a draw which leaves them six points behind leaders Rangers.The Parkhead boss, who made six enforced changes to the side which won the Premier Sports Cup final against Hibernian on Sunday, said: “We should have won the game.“We created enough chances and we dominated the whole game but we lacked some composure and quality in the final third to finish them off.“It wasn’t...
SOCCER
FanSided

Celtic: 3 biggest winners from Scottish League Cup win

Celtic endured a nightmare 2020/21 campaign, finishing it without a single trophy and 25 points behind the Rangers in the Premiership table. Thus, it was time for change and they made that by bringing in Ange Postecoglou as the club’s manager, after a failed attempt to appoint Eddie Howe. Back then, there were many fans who were not happy with the move. It is safe to say though that things can change very quickly in football.
WORLD
newschain

‘We believe in our football’ says Celtic’s Anthony Ralston

Anthony Ralston believes his last-gasp winner for Celtic against Ross County demonstrated the absolute belief that runs through Ange Postecoglou’s squad. Makeshift striker Liel Abada put the injury-ravaged visitors ahead on Wednesday night with a close-range finish but County defender Jack Baldwin levelled as the home side rallied after the break.
SOCCER
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel won’t start witch-hunt against unvaccinated players

Thomas Tuchel has urged the public not to start a witch hunt against unvaccinated Premier League players.Chelsea’s squad still contains players yet to have Covid-19 vaccinations but the majority of the Blues are protected against the virus.The European champions will head into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Brentford without as many as eight top stars ruled out after positive Covid tests.But manager Tuchel has revealed some of those who have tested positive are double-jabbed and still managed to contract Covid.Tuchel has insisted all along that the decision to take up the vaccine must remain a personal choice, and now he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard believes young players can cope at the ‘deep end’ against Chelsea

Steven Gerrard insists he has every confidence in any academy players he may have to throw “in at the deep end” against Chelsea on Boxing Day.Villa’s scheduled Premier League game against Burnley last Saturday was called off after a surge in coronavirus cases at the club.Covid-related postponements are only permitted if clubs have less than 14 players, including a goalkeeper, available and Gerrard expects he will have to include youngsters in his squad to ensure Chelsea’s visit goes ahead."My job at the moment is to prepare the team in the best way I can for Boxing Day, and that's what...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders warns quality of football will suffer if schedule continues

Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes it is “absurd” to press ahead with the current festive programme, with Covid now putting extra stress on remaining fit players.On Monday Premier League clubs decided against any suspension of the season or even calling off fixtures planned between December 28 and 30 – as urged by Jurgen Klopp – to provide a much-needed break for squads being stretched by positive tests and isolation protocols.Lijnders warned there will be a inevitable drop in quality, as the lack of rotation opportunities because of the number of unavailable players – Liverpool currently have Virgil Van Dijk,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Andrew Robertson ‘lucky to be walking’ after Harry Kane tackle, Mark Clattenburg claims

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has claimed that Andrew Robertson is “lucky he’s still walking” after being on the receiving end of a reckless studs-up slide tackle from Harry Kane. Clattenburg was critical of the standard of officiating in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham last weekend, with Jurgen Klopp furious that Kane wasn’t sent off, while also questioning referee Paul Tierney’s failure to award a penalty in a separate incident. It’s understood the fact that Robertson, who was later sent off himself for a wild hack on Emerson Royal, lifted his leg to avoid the full impact of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Caoimhin Kelleher proves Liverpool’s shoot-out hero against Leicester

Second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saved two penalties in the shoot-out which Liverpool won 5-4 against Leicester to send them into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup. Substitute Diogo Jota struck the winning spot-kick – having come off the bench to score – but the real hero was Takumi Minamino who made it 3-3 with seconds remaining of six added minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Kyogo makes confession about Celtic’s Cup final vs Hibernian

Kyogo Furuhashi proved to be the star of the show in Celtic’s League Cup final win over Hibernian, to lift the first piece of silverware of the season. The Japanese superstar rose to the occasion and scored two wonderful goals to guide the Hoops to a 2-1 victory. It also ended the club’s short trophy drought, having not won one last season. And Ange Postecoglou will surely be hoping for more over the coming months.
SOCCER
The Independent

Virus-hit EPL will play on; 16% of players unvaccinated

Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads.While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose. Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
