United Way feeding over 1,000 families in the Valley

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday, volunteers in the community joined United Way to help feed more than 1,000 families in Mahoning County.

The nonprofit teamed up with the Muransky family to make sure families in the Valley have food for the holidays.

It is part of their Saturday of Caring, which they do every month.

United Way Volunteers help deliver food monthly to families and others who can’t go out due to the ongoing pandemic.

But because Christmas is right around the corner – they expanded their efforts into including a drive thru pick up.

The pick up was in Boardman at Southwoods. In order to receive food, people had to register ahead of time.

Since United Way helps provide food to the community each month of the year, there is a need for more volunteers.

“We have 53 routes. They go all over Mahoning County so we need drivers, we need volunteers to come. This is a great family event. We have kids of all ages coming with their parents and grandparents,” said Roxann Sebest with United Way.

Kids can also join in with school groups to volunteer. United Way’s Saturday of Caring is every third Saturday of the month.

Those interested in volunteering can visit their website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.