ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

12 Best West Virginia videos we found on YouTube this week: Dec. 17, 2021

By Aaron Williams
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38eu4J_0dQQQwYe00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here’s our weekly rundown of the 12 best West Virginia-related videos we found on YouTube.

  1. Every holiday season, thousands of people make the drive to Wheeling to enjoy the Festival of Lights at Oglebay . Always wanted to check it out, but don’t want to sit in traffic? The guy who made this video just solved that conundrum for you:

2. A Fairmont family has set up a holiday light show of their own and it’s all for a good cause .

3. A family in Huntington is also getting in on the action:

4. Not to be outdone, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, his wife Cathy and state officials held the official Joyful Night Celebration this week:

5. Here’s a portion of the recent Shinnston Christmas Parade, featuring the Lincoln High School marching band:

6. The state’s flagship university, WVU wishes everyone a happy holidays:

7. But, if all this holiday excitement is causing you stress, WVU has some tips for that too:

8. Stress management isn’t the only thing you can learn from WVU. How about how to solve crimes?

9. Ok, one more WVU-related video. This one looks at some of the most recent highlights of former Mountaineer basketball player Deuce McBride , who has been earning some high praise for his play with the NBA’s New York Knicks:

10. West Virginia’s own, Kathy Mattea, goes in-depth in this interview after recently being named the host of Mountain Stage :

11. Mattea is one of 10 famous or notable people, who were born in the Mountain State, featured in this video. Are you familiar with the other nine? There’s only one way to find out:

12. How would you like to own one of only two entrances to one of West Virginia’s best-known caves? It and 800 acres are for sale. The asking price is $15 million. Check out what that entrance leads to below:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Save the Bay supporters frustrated by West Virginia’s lack of commitment

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — You may have heard the expression “Save the Bay:” it’s an important regional concern for the states which surround the Chesapeake. Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia all have a stake in the quality of the bay’s water and have signed a compact to protect surrounding watersheds from dumping contaminants […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WDVM 25

West Virginia reports 20 new COVID-19 deaths, 820 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 20 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 5,211 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic. Health officials confirmed the deaths of an 87-year old male from Randolph County, a 62-year old male from […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Mattea
Person
Jim Justice
WDVM 25

Christmas market showcases local artists in Berkeley County

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — With Christmas in just a few days, there may still be things on your gift list that Santa’s elves can’t make, but local artists in Berkeley County can. Tucked away in the heart of downtown Martinsburg is Saint Nick’s Market which is home to artists from all across the Eastern Panhandle. […]
WDVM 25

Capital One Arena will require proof of vaccination starting January 15

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – On Wednesday morning, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced there would be a vaccine mandate for indoor venues in the District of Columbia. According to the announcement, residents over 12-years-old will need proof of at least one vaccination by Jan. 15 at certain indoor locations. This includes Capital One Arena, where the […]
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Christmas#New York Knicks#Lincoln High School#Wvu#Nba#Mountain Stage
WDVM 25

Washington & Frederick County High School Basketball Highlights and Scores (December 22, 2021)

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of High school basketball in Washington, and Frederick County from December 22nd, 2021. Boy’s Basketball North Hagerstown vs. Thomas Johnson After a dominant start to the game, the Thomas Johnson Patriots rolled through the North Hagerstown Hubs, winning their game 89-37. Patriots’ Oscar Contreras list up the […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
WDVM 25

DC will require proof of vaccine at certain indoor locations

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday morning that DC residents over 12-years-old will need proof of at least one vaccination by Jan. 15 at certain indoor locations. Locations that will require proof of vaccines will include: Restaurants, bars and nighclubs Indoor exercise establishments Indoor entertainment facilities Indoor meeting establishments Starting Feb. 15, […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

One pastor wants to help break generational curses

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Many families suffer from generational curses. One pastor in Frederick County is making it his mission to help out. “A curse is like a pattern that has been set for that family meaning everyone born in that family has to follow that pattern,” Apostle Clement Mbuyi, senior pastor of International Tree […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

DC Mayor Bowser giving COVID-19 situational update

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser will be giving a COVID-19 update Wednesday morning at the Marion S. Barry Jr. Building. This event will take place live at 11:30 a.m. to watch click here. To read more about what she covered during the briefing click here.
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
924K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy