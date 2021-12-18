ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Ex-hostages doing well, have left Haiti

By PETER SMITH and CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UyYf8_0dQQQunC00

(AP) – All the former hostages from a U.S.-based missionary group kidnapped in Haiti have been flown out of the country after a two-month ordeal, the leader of their Ohio-based missions organization said Friday, as he also extended an offer of forgiveness to their captors.

David Troyer, general director of Christian Aid Ministries, said in a video statement that a U.S.-flagged plane left the Caribbean nation Thursday afternoon carrying the last 12 kidnapped missionaries, hours after they were freed earlier in the day.

Boardman police arrest man wanted on 10 warrants

“Everyone including the 10-month-old baby, the 3-year-old boy and the 6-year-old boy seem to be doing reasonably well,” Troyer said.

The last releases came two months to the day after the group of 16 Americans and one Canadian — including five children — were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang, which initially demanded millions of dollars in ransom. The other five had been freed earlier.

Troyer did not comment on the circumstances of the release, such as whether ransom was paid or a rescue effort was involved, but expressed thanks to “the U.S. government and all others who assisted in the safe return of our hostages.”

“Thank you for understanding our desire to pursue nonviolent approaches,” he added, without elaboration.

Based in Berlin, Ohio, Christian Aid Ministries, or CAM, is supported and staffed by conservative Anabaptists, a range of Mennonite, Amish and related groups whose hallmarks include nonresistance to evil, plain dress and separation from mainstream society.

In keeping with Anabaptist teaching, which puts a premium on forgiveness, Troyer offered conciliatory words to the captors.

“A word to the kidnappers: We do not know all of the challenges you face. We do believe that violence and oppression of others can never be justified. You caused our hostages and their families a lot of suffering,” he said. “However, Jesus taught us by word and by his own example that the power of forgiving love is stronger than the hate of violent force. Therefore, we extend forgiveness to you.”

Troyer said the hostages had “prayed for their captors and told them about God’s love and their need to repent.”

The missionaries were abducted Oct. 16 shortly after visiting an orphanage in Ganthier, in the Croix-des-Bouquets area, where they verified it had received aid from CAM and played with the children, Troyer said.

“As they became aware of what was happening at the time of capture, the group began singing the chorus, ‘The angel of the Lord encampeth round about them that fear Him, and delivereth them,’” Troyer said, quoting from the biblical book of Psalms. “This song became a favorite of theirs, and they sang it many times throughout their days of captivity.”

The hostages remained together as a group throughout, he said, in prayer, in song and encouraging each other.

Troyer said CAM workers were aware of dangers in Haiti, where gang activity and kidnappings have been on the rise.

But the organization often works in such perilous places precisely because “that is usually where the biggest needs are,” he added.

CAM hopes to continue working in Haiti, Troyer said, while acknowledging that it will need to bolster security protocols and “better instruct our people about the dangers involved.”

Authorities have said 400 Mawozo was demanding $1 million per person in ransom, although it wasn’t clear if that included the children. The gang’s leader had threatened to kill the hostages unless his demands were met.

Also Friday, a meeting including representatives of 14 countries, various international organizations and Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry produced broad commitments to address security and the political and economic situation in the impoverished Caribbean nation, according to a top U.S. diplomat.

Brian A. Nichols, assistant secretary at the State Department’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, said on a conference call that the U.S. government plans to send experts to train the Haitian National Police SWAT team.

In another pledge, Japan promised $3 million in aid including for the construction of police housing and facilities.

Nichols said there was discussion of some nations potentially deploying police to Haiti for activities such as training or mentoring local officers, though that would require more discussion first. He said there was broad agreement that the security situation in the country is a policing challenge, not a military one.

Nichols did not provide details on how the hostages were freed, citing respect for their privacy. Asked about rumors that a ransom was paid, he declined to comment other than to say “the United States government does not pay ransom for hostages.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKBN

Man sentenced to 1,823 years in prison to be set free

Lawrence Stephens was a homeless restaurant worker and only 18 years old in 2001 when he and several others pulled off a home invasion robbery in the Seaford section of York County. According to his attorney, no one was home, no shots were fired and no one was injured.
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Boardman, OH
City
Berlin, OH
ashlandsource.com

Remaining 12 hostages in Haiti set free by gang

A Haiti gang released the remaining 12 hostages that were first abducted exactly two months ago, according to U.S. and Haiti officials and the Christian organization that sent them. The hostages were kidnapped just east of Port-au-Prince by a violent gang, 400 Mawozo, on Oct. 16. Among the group were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbslocal.com

Last Of The Haiti Hostages Found Freedom By Making Daring Escape

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The remaining captive missionaries in Haiti found freedom last week by making a daring escape. Christian Aid Ministries said the group eluded their kidnappers and walked for miles over difficult terrain. A total of 17 people from the missionary group were abducted more than two months...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Washington Times

All hostages freed in Haiti, U.S. missionary groups says

All of the remaining hostages from a group of 17 U.S.-based missionaries kidnapped in Haiti two months ago have been freed, the Ohio-based group said Thursday morning. Christian Aid Ministries offered few details on how the hostages were set free, saying more information would be forthcoming soon. Haitian National Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Knox Pages

Remaining 12 hostages in Haiti made daring escape, officials say

The remaining 12 hostages who on Tuesday rejoined their families after two months in captivity made a daring escape, Christian Aid Ministries officials said. Originally, the 17 missionaries kidnapped in October were there with Christian Aid Ministries, an organization out of Holmes County. Two people were released in late November and another three people again in early December.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Last 12 North American hostages freed in Haiti

The remaining 12 of 17 North Americans kidnapped in Haiti two months ago have been freed, police said Thursday, after weeks of negotiations with a notorious criminal gang. The missionaries and family members — a group of 16 Americans and one Canadian — were abducted on October 16 while returning from an orphanage in an area east of the capital Port-au-Prince controlled by “400 Mawozo,” one of Haiti’s most powerful gangs.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Haiti#Missionary#Ap#Christian Aid Ministries#Americans#Canadian#Mawozo#Cam#Anabaptists#Amish
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Missionary hostages escaped Haiti kidnappers: church organization

Twelve North American gang hostages held for months in Haiti orchestrated their own escape last week, hiking for miles under cover of darkness carrying young children, their church organization said Monday. Christian Aid Ministries (CAM), which had provided little information on the 16 Americans and one Canadian who were kidnapped...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
Place
Berlin, DE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin Parishioners Rejoice Upon News Of Release Of Hostages In Haiti

LADYSMITH, Wis. (WCCO) — There is a sense of relief in a small Wisconsin town after news that all of the hostages held for two months in Haiti have been freed. That includes a family from the area of Ladysmith. A release late this afternoon from Christian Aid Ministries says everyone — including a 10-month-old baby, and 3- and 6-year-old boys — seems to be doing reasonably well. Churches in northwest Wisconsin kept the faith, knowing a family of four would soon be home. “It became pretty real. Pretty fast to our area,” Brian Chitwood, Senior Pastor of First Church of Christ...
WISCONSIN STATE
Telegraph

Haiti hostages stage dramatic escape 'after receiving sign from God'

Twelve North American gang hostages held for months in Haiti orchestrated their own escape last week, hiking for miles under cover of darkness carrying young children, their church organisation said Monday. Christian Aid Ministries (CAM), which had provided little information on the 16 Americans and one Canadian who were kidnapped...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

Haitian Migrants Seek Refugee Status In Mexico

A new report finds a surge in Haitian migrants seeking asylum, refugee status, and other protections at Mexico’s southern border. According to the Associated Press, Mexican officials have told migrants they are unable to leave the city of Tapachula without proper travel documents or a humanitarian visa that allows them to freely travel through the country. Mexico’s Interior Ministry estimates almost 130,000 migrants, half of them Haitian, will have applied for some type of protection by the end of the year. Many of the migrants have endured journeys that can last years, several with the goal of making it to the...
IMMIGRATION
WKBN

WKBN

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy